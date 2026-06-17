How Erling Haaland Fared in World Cup Debut for Norway

One of the most awaited debuts of the 2026 World Cup came on Tuesday’s slate, as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made his first-career tournament appearance ... and he didn’t disappoint.

Norway defeated Iraq 4–1 thanks to a brace from the dazzling Haaland, who inspired the nation’s first World Cup victory in 28 years.

Few strikers in the world this decade have been as devastating as Haaland. Entering the World Cup, the striker had amassed 351 senior goals for club and country, yet he had never featured in a senior international tournament.

“To qualify for the World Cup is a really special thing,” Haaland told ESPN prior to the tournament, given Norway failed to qualify for the past six editions of the tournament. “I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be amazing. Finally.”

At 25 years old and six years removed from when he scored nine goals in a single match during the 2019 U-20 World Cup, Haaland introduced himself to soccer’s grandest stage in style.

Erling Haaland vs. Iraq

A Dream Start

Haaland was unfazed by the World Cup pressure. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It took only six minutes for it to become abundantly clear that Iraq’s backline was out-matched against the force that is Haaland. Zaid Tahseen waited a little to long to attack a ball up-high and Haaland appeared like a freight train to win the ball in the air and go off to the races. He reached the goal line, but unfortunately for him, his cut-back for an incoming Alexander Sørloth was easily captured by the goalkeeper.

An awkward header over the crossbar from a corner was the only other touch Haaland had prior to the cooling break, but he caught fire soon after that. A nice move down the left saw Antonio Nusa free David Møller Wolfe down the wing. The Wolves defender whipped a cross towards the far post and who else but Haaland appeared to stick his left leg out and tuck-in Norway’s long-awaited goal. It took just 29 minutes for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner to open his World Cup account.

The goal energized a previously uninvolved Haaland, who soon-after dropped slightly deeper to collect the ball, push away from his man and tee-up Sørloth inside the penalty area. Yet, the Atlético Madrid striker took an unnecessary extra touch and his ensuing shot was blocked. It’s easy to judge from the outside, but Haaland likely would’ve been better served firing a shot himself from the edge of the box.

Iraq equalized from a nice action in the 39th minute, but it took just four minutes for Haaland to once again take matters into his own hands and restore the Norwegian lead. The forward relentlessly pressed Iraq’s attempted build-up, and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan was a little too casual clearing the ball. That moment of hesitation was all Haaland needed, closing down on the goalkeeper. In a bit of a chaotic action, the ball rebounded off his foot and into the back of the net. A first-half brace in his maiden World Cup appearance ... Haaland at his finest.

A defensive contribution in stoppage time to go along with the two goals from just four shots highlighted a phenomenal opening act for Haaland.

A Tame Second Half

Haaland’s work-rate was the highlight of his second half. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

Haaland couldn’t muster the same level of influence in the second half, as Iraq grew into the match and Norway nervously struggled to manage its advantage, failing to establish sustained possessions in the final third.

The center forward dropped deep to serve as an outlet for his teammates, but away from the penalty area and inside his own halfway line, he became ineffective and couldn’t link-up with his teammates, misplacing a couple of passes.

Haaland disappeared for a long stretch of the second half, yet, eventually Norway managed to add a third, thanks to a Leo Østigård header. In the 83rd minute, though, Haaland had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick off of another gift from Iraq’s defense, but the angle closed on him and his left-footed strike was stopped by Hassan, who came rushing out of the net to make a nice save.

Yet the cherry on top of Haaland’s performance came deep into stoppage time, when he showed off his insane vertical jump to meet a cross at the back post, heading it back to the heart of the penalty area, where Kristian Thorstvedt then won it in the air and somehow managed to score Norway’s fourth. It was later deemed an own goal from Ayman Hussein.

Two goals and a near assist to clinch Norway’s first tournament win in nearly three decades and send the team to the top of Group I, Haaland was as advertised.

The Numbers That Explain Erling Haaland’s Brilliant World Cup Debut

Erling Haaland scoring goals on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/0pGxaEfBDD — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 17, 2026

No players recorded more shots than Haaland’s five, and his six touches in the opposition’s box were the most of any player on the pitch.

and his were the most of any player on the pitch. Haaland has now scored in his Bundesliga, Premier League, Champions League and World Cup debuts.

Statistics Tally Goals 2 Assists 0 Shots 5 Shots on Goal 4/5 (80%) xG 1.85 Touches 20 Touches in the Opposition Box 6 Accurate Passes 4/9 (44%) Chances Created 1 Successful Dribbles 1/1 (100%) Duels Won 7/9 (78%) Defensive Contributions 1 Fouls Committed 2

When Do Norway, Erling Haaland Play Next?

Erling Haaland introduced himself to the biggest soccer tournament in the world. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Norway will return to action on Monday when it takes on Senegal at MetLife Stadium. Senegal will be desperate to collect a win after falling to France, but Haaland and Co. will aim to guarantee their place in the knockout rounds with another victory.

Then comes the main course of Norway’s group stage journey, taking on France back at Gillette Stadium on June 26, a game that could easily decide who wins Group I.

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