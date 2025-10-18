SI

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea are aiming to compound Nottingham Forest’s problems this weekend.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Ange Postecoglou (left) plays host to Enzo Maresca.
Ange Postecoglou (left) plays host to Enzo Maresca. / Cameron Smith/Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chelsea will kick off Gameweek 8 in the Premier League when they visit Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

Chelsea are searching for a third successive victory in all competitions after wins against Benfica and Liverpool, with Enzo Maresca’s injury-stricken Blues heading to the City Ground as significant favourites given Forest’s dismal form.

The Tricky Trees have failed to win any of their seven games under Postecoglou and have taken steps backwards since the surprise dismissal of Nuno Espírito Santo. Another defeat this weekend for the Australian coach could see him given his marching orders after just a month in the job.

Success is crucial for both sides this Saturday, with supporters able to tune into the drama live around the world.

What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

  • Location: Nottingham, England
  • Stadium: City Ground
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
  • Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh
  • VAR: Peter Bankes

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream

As is the case every week, Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. That means fans can also access the fixture via discovery+ with a paid subscription.

There are a myriad of platforms showing the match in the United States, including NBC, UNIVERSO and fuboTV. The latter will also allow supporters the chance to view the clash in Canada alongside Amazon Prime Video and DAZN.

HBO Max will show the match in Mexico, where the aforementioned TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video also have broadcasting rights.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports

What’s Next for Nottingham Forest and Chelsea?

Forest face another pivotal battle on Thursday night in the Europa League, hosting former European champions Porto in their third league phase game. They then close out October away at Bournemouth next weekend.

Chelsea have three more matches this month after their City Ground trip, starting with a home clash against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Sunderland visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League next weekend and the Blues then visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Published
