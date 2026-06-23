Skip to main content
SI

How to Watch Panama vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Panama and Croatia both stumbled to frustrating opening round defeats.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Croatia has a point to prove on Tuesday.
Croatia has a point to prove on Tuesday. | Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Croatia and Panama have work to do in their second Group L fixture on Tuesday as they scramble for their place in the last 32 of the World Cup.

After defeats in their opening matches, the pair know another loss could prove fatal to their chances of reaching the knockout phase. Victory, meanwhile, offers a lifeline ahead of group stage finales later in the week.

Croatia will be the favorite for Tuesday’s clash in Toronto, despite conceding four in defeat to England last time out. Panama was beaten in the 95th minute by Ghana in its opener and knows it must overcome the odds to get something out of its clash with the 2018 runners-up and 2022 semifinalists.

Here’s how to watch events unfolding live.

World Cup Fan Zone
Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Panama vs. Croatia Kick Off?

  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Stadium: BMO Field
  • Date: Tuesday, June 23 / Wednesday, June 24
  • Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 24)
  • Referee: Pierre Ghislain Atcho (GAB)

How to Watch Panama vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

The usual trio of Fox, Telemundo and fuboTV boast rights to Panama vs. Croatia in the United States.

There are four options for Canadian audiences, who can select between TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave.

ViX is the provider in Mexico, while the BBC is showing the match in the United Kingdom.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One

Canada

TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave

Mexico


ViX Mexico

United Kingdom

BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for Panama, Croatia?

Panama.
Panama has a tough finale. | Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Victory against Croatia is particularly important for Panama considering it will face England in its final Group L match. A fixture the Central Americans lost 6–1 at the 2018 World Cup will strike fear into Thomas Christiansen’s men.

Croatia concludes its group stage against Ghana, the clash taking place at the same time as Panama’s finale at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT, 10 p.m. BST) on June 27.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer