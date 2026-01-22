How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team kicks off what it hopes will be a historic year with a friendly match away against Panama on Thursday night.

Javier Aguirre pushed for El Tri to play a couple of friendly matches in January outside of typical FIFA international windows to continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Mexico will face Panama and then Bolivia later in the week with a roster built exclusively of players competing in Liga MX.

Even without the Europe-based contingent, El Tri is obligated to end a horrid six-game winless run that extends back to last summer’s Gold Cup final. With Panama also bringing an alternative side to the clash, it’s a dream opportunity for a number of inexperienced talents to impress Aguirre.

Mexico hasn’t won in Panama in more than 25 years, and with the hosts motivated to avenge its defeat in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League final, Thursday’s meeting promises to be a tough task.

Here’s how you can watch Panama vs. Mexico in El Tri’s 2026 debut.

What Time Does Panama vs. Mexico Kick-Off?

Location : Panama City, Panama

: Panama City, Panama Stadium : Estadio Rommel Fernández

: Estadio Rommel Fernández Date : Thursday, Jan. 22

: Thursday, Jan. 22 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Panama vs. Mexico on TV and Live Stream

Mexico’s clash vs. Panama will be broadcasted on television in the U.S. on TUDN USA, FOX One, fuboTV and Univision. The game will also be available on streaming via, ViX and the FOX Sports App.

Fans in Mexico will be able to catch the action through Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. Streaming options include ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV, Fox One, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico?

Mexico will continue its January camp following the clash vs. Panama with a trip further south to face Bolivia on Sunday, Jan. 25.

El Tri players will then return to their respective clubs, but not for long. Mexico will play another international friendly when it hosts Iceland on Feb. 25 at the Estadio Corregidora in Querétaro, Mexico.

Then, El Tri will be in action during the March international action, with a couple of high caliber friendly matches against Portugal and Belgium.

