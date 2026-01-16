Mexico’s First Roster of World Cup Year Includes Two USMNT-Capped Players
Javier Aguirre officially announced the Mexico national team’s first roster of 2026 as World Cup preparations resume, leaning on in-form Liga MX giants Chivas who supplied eight players to the 27-man squad.
Gabriel Milito’s Chivas have won nine of their most recent 12 Liga MX games, playing an attractive brand of soccer with a squad exclusively made up of Mexican talents. With Aguirre unable to call upon players who are competing in Europe for the opening camp of the year, he’s constructed a roster that includes the very best from Liga MX.
But two Chivas players specifically were notable surprises in the squad given they have both been previously capped by the U.S. men’s national team: Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez.
Both players appear to have given the green light to play for Mexico, but according to ESPN, the pair are awaiting a response from a letter Mexico’s soccer federation sent U.S. Soccer, plus FIFA’s approval to have any chance of representing El Tri at the 2026 World Cup.
Club América, Cruz Azul and reigning champions Toluca each will supply three players to the roster, the joint-second most of any team. Elsewhere, the exciting Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora will aim to continue his rise with El Tri and he’ll be joined by Iker Fimbres and Obed Várgas—the only non Liga MX player on the roster—the trio that built a prolific midfield in the 2025 U–20 World Cup.
Overall, it’s a cohesive roster capable of ending El Tri’s six game winless streak it entered the year carrying. The core of Mexico’s recent rosters remains intact, with an influx of young exciting talents that will be eager to impress Aguirre in an effort to secure one of the final spots in the 2026 World Cup roster.
Mexico National Team January 2026 Friendlies
Mexico is on a mission to win its first game since the 2025 Gold Cup final, but it’ll have to do so on the road and in front of what are expected to be hostile crowds.
El Tri will first take on Panama on Jan. 22 at the Estadio Rommel Fernández, before traveling to the suffocating altitude of the Estadio Olímpico in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Jan. 25, for a bout against a team that’s preparing for the 2026 World Cup playoffs.
Date
Kick-off Time
Opponent
Thursday, Jan. 22
9 p.m. E.T. / 6 p.m. PT
Panama
Sunday, Jan 25
2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Bolivia
Full Mexico National Team Roster for January 2026
Goalkeepers
- Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América
- Raúl Rangel—Chivas
- Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna
Defenders
- Richard Ledezma—Chivas
- Jorge Sánchez—Cruz Azul
- Víctor Guzmán—Monterrey
- Israel Reyes—Club América
- Ramón Juárez—Club América
- Eduardo Águila—Atlético San Luis
- Everardo López—Toluca
- Jesús Gallardo—Toluca
- Bryan González—Chivas
Midfielders
- Luis Romo—Chivas
- Erik Lira—Cruz Azul
- Denzell García—FC Juárez
- Diego Lainez—Tigres
- Roberto Alvarado—Chivas
- Iker Fimbres—Monterrey
- Carlos Rodríguez—Cruz Azul
- Kevin Castañeda—Tijuana
- Obed Vargas—Seattle Sounders
- Marcel Ruiz—Toluca
- Brian Gutiérrez—Chivas
- Gilberto Mora—Tijuana
Forwards
- Ángel Sepúlveda—Chivas
- Germán Berterame—Monterrey
- Armando González—Chivas
Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.