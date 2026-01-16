Mexico’s First Roster of World Cup Year Includes Two USMNT-Capped Players

Javier Aguirre officially announced the Mexico national team’s first roster of 2026 as World Cup preparations resume, leaning on in-form Liga MX giants Chivas who supplied eight players to the 27-man squad.

Gabriel Milito’s Chivas have won nine of their most recent 12 Liga MX games, playing an attractive brand of soccer with a squad exclusively made up of Mexican talents. With Aguirre unable to call upon players who are competing in Europe for the opening camp of the year, he’s constructed a roster that includes the very best from Liga MX.

But two Chivas players specifically were notable surprises in the squad given they have both been previously capped by the U.S. men’s national team: Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez.

Both players appear to have given the green light to play for Mexico, but according to ESPN, the pair are awaiting a response from a letter Mexico’s soccer federation sent U.S. Soccer, plus FIFA’s approval to have any chance of representing El Tri at the 2026 World Cup.

Richard Ledezma (left) and Brian Gutiérrez have three USMNT caps between them. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

Club América, Cruz Azul and reigning champions Toluca each will supply three players to the roster, the joint-second most of any team. Elsewhere, the exciting Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora will aim to continue his rise with El Tri and he’ll be joined by Iker Fimbres and Obed Várgas—the only non Liga MX player on the roster—the trio that built a prolific midfield in the 2025 U–20 World Cup.

Overall, it’s a cohesive roster capable of ending El Tri’s six game winless streak it entered the year carrying. The core of Mexico’s recent rosters remains intact, with an influx of young exciting talents that will be eager to impress Aguirre in an effort to secure one of the final spots in the 2026 World Cup roster.

Mexico National Team January 2026 Friendlies

Gilberto Mora headlines Mexico’s January roster. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Mexico is on a mission to win its first game since the 2025 Gold Cup final, but it’ll have to do so on the road and in front of what are expected to be hostile crowds.

El Tri will first take on Panama on Jan. 22 at the Estadio Rommel Fernández, before traveling to the suffocating altitude of the Estadio Olímpico in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on Jan. 25, for a bout against a team that’s preparing for the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Date Kick-off Time Opponent Thursday, Jan. 22 9 p.m. E.T. / 6 p.m. PT Panama Sunday, Jan 25 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Bolivia

Full Mexico National Team Roster for January 2026

Goalkeepers

Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América

Raúl Rangel—Chivas

Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna

Defenders

Richard Ledezma—Chivas

Jorge Sánchez—Cruz Azul

Víctor Guzmán—Monterrey

Israel Reyes—Club América

Ramón Juárez—Club América

Eduardo Águila—Atlético San Luis

Everardo López—Toluca

Jesús Gallardo—Toluca

Bryan González—Chivas

Midfielders

Luis Romo—Chivas

Erik Lira—Cruz Azul

Denzell García—FC Juárez

Diego Lainez—Tigres

Roberto Alvarado—Chivas

Iker Fimbres—Monterrey

Carlos Rodríguez—Cruz Azul

Kevin Castañeda—Tijuana

Obed Vargas—Seattle Sounders

Marcel Ruiz—Toluca

Brian Gutiérrez—Chivas

Gilberto Mora—Tijuana

Forwards

Ángel Sepúlveda—Chivas

Germán Berterame—Monterrey

Armando González—Chivas

