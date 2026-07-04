How to Watch Paraguay vs. France on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

France is looking every bit like a potential world champion, with Didier Deschamps’s outstanding team potentially becoming just the third in World Cup history to reach three consecutive finals.

Still, we can’t get too carried away, especially with Spain producing its best performance of the tournament to date in its round of 32 victory over Austria.

After swatting Sweden aside with a ruthless swagger that’s become customary, Paraguay is up next for Les Bleus. Many projected a heavyweight encounter with Germany at this stage, but Julian Nagelsmann’s insipid outfit was caught cold by the resilient South Americans—a performance that cost Nagelsmann his job.

It’d take a mammoth upset for Gustavo Alfaro’s men to go one better and defy France’s swashbuckling offense, but anything can happen at this stage of the competition.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s round of 16 tie unfold.

What Time Does Paraguay vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, PA, United States

: Philadelphia, PA, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Saturday, July 4

: Saturday, July 4 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

How to Watch Paraguay vs. France on TV, Live Stream

English-language broadcasts for this match will be supplied by Fox and fuboTV in the United States. Those wanting to catch the action in Spanish can switch to Telemundo.

In Canada, multiple TSN channels are showing the round of 16 tussle, in addition to RDS, CTV and Crave. ViX is the only streaming avenue for audiences in Mexico.

The Saturday night action in the United Kingdom can be caught on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Some may be prioritising sleep, though, given England’s kick-off time on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

What’s Next for Paraguay, France?

Paraguay stunned Germany on penalties. | Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The bracket is gradually starting to thin out. The winner of Saturday’s clash will move on to the quarterfinals and face either co-host Canada or Morocco at Gillette Stadium on July 9.

France defeated Morocco in the semifinals at the previous tournament in Qatar. Paraguay, meanwhile, reached the last eight in 2010 before losing to eventual champions Spain.

Spain is also on this side of the bracket, and its facing Iberian rivals Portugal in the next round. The USMNT and Belgium are other potential semifinal opponents.

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