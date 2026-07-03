Germany Confirm Jurgen Klopp Appointment Plan As Julian Nagelsmann Quits

The German Football Federation (DFB) has confirmed the departure of manager Julian Nagelsmann following the team’s humiliating exit from the World Cup, with Jürgen Klopp confirmed to be interested in replacing him.

A mixed group stage was followed by defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32, meaning Germany has still not won a knockout game at the World Cup since its victory in the final back in 2014.

In a statement released on Friday, Germany confirmed it had accepted Nagelsmann’s resignation in the aftermath of the defeat.

“I’ve done a lot of thinking in the days since our elimination and have consulted with trusted individuals both personally and within the federation,” Nagelsmann explained. “The decision was anything but easy for me.

“My top priority has always been the team’s success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start.

“I want to thank my coaching staff, the support team, and everyone at the federation who supported us, especially the players with whom I had the privilege of working. A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times. It truly pains me that we disappointed you and couldn’t give you any more memorable nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved so much more!”

Klopp Lined Up for Management Return

Jürgen Klopp is interested in the job. | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Surprisingly, the DFB went on to confirm its desire to hire former Liverpool manager Klopp. The current head of global soccer at Red Bull has long been linked with the job but did his best to cool the speculation as recently as Monday in the immediate aftermath of Germany’s exit.

“Regarding the appointment of a new coach, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jürgen Klopp,” the statement concluded. “He has already signaled his general willingness to take on the position.“

Klopp has previously spoken about a reluctance to return to club soccer because of the day-to-day intensity associated with such a position. International management, while still a tough role, is nowhere near as full-on as it is spread out across the year.

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Whether he would continue in his current role with Red Bull remains to be seen. Red Bull officials have repeatedly stressed their confidence that Klopp will not be departing soon, but the situation may have changed with Nagelsmann’s departure.

If Klopp does take the job, his first game back on the sidelines would come in September in the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands.

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