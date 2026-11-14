Portugal is moving into a new dawn without Cristiano Ronaldo after its talisman of 23 years called time on his international career at the start of November.

Ronaldo had stormed out of the previous camp during the extended September-October break due to a perceived betrayal from new manager Jorge Jesus, who must’ve breathed a huge sigh of relief when he heard the 41-year-old’s revelation.

Portugal twice claimed the UEFA Nations League trophy with Ronaldo as captain, and the Iberians are on course to appear in next summer’s finals as the holders. Jesus’s side are perfect through four games, and assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, played in March 2027. Avoid defeat on home soil here, and Portugal will be confirmed as group winners.

Its upcoming opponents, Denmark, is in a three-way battle for second spot, currently boasting a three-point advantage over Wales and Norway. The Danes, beaten 4–2 by Portugal in the reverse fixture, host Norway in what’s bound to be a direct shootout for second on Matchday 6.

Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s Nations League bout around the world.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Denmark Kick Off?

Location : Braga, Portugal

: Braga, Portugal Stadium : Braga Municipal Stadium

: Braga Municipal Stadium Date : Saturday, Nov. 14

: Saturday, Nov. 14 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

: Rade Obrenovič (SVN) VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports and fuboTV are streaming Saturday’s match in the United States, with ViX providing Spanish coverage. FuboTV will also broadcast the game in Canada, alongside DAZN.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

Those wanting to watch a post-Ronaldo Portugal in the United Kingdom can do so by paying a small pay-per-view fee (£2.49) on Amazon Prime.

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Portugal, Denmark?

Portugal is moving on. | Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

A draw against Denmark will be enough for Portugal to confirm itself as Group A4 winners, which would set up a quarterfinal tie against one of the three other second-place finishers in League A.

Its Matchday 6 clash with Wales is thus likely to be inconsequential, although the hosts will be fighting to beat the Scandinavian duo to second place.

A result in Braga would be significant for the visitors on Saturday, but much will rest on Denmark’s clash with Norway on Tuesday. The winner of that meeting in Copenhagen will most likely join Portugal in the quarterfinals.