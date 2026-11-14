How to Watch Portugal vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream
Portugal is moving into a new dawn without Cristiano Ronaldo after its talisman of 23 years called time on his international career at the start of November.
Ronaldo had stormed out of the previous camp during the extended September-October break due to a perceived betrayal from new manager Jorge Jesus, who must’ve breathed a huge sigh of relief when he heard the 41-year-old’s revelation.
Portugal twice claimed the UEFA Nations League trophy with Ronaldo as captain, and the Iberians are on course to appear in next summer’s finals as the holders. Jesus’s side are perfect through four games, and assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, played in March 2027. Avoid defeat on home soil here, and Portugal will be confirmed as group winners.
Its upcoming opponents, Denmark, is in a three-way battle for second spot, currently boasting a three-point advantage over Wales and Norway. The Danes, beaten 4–2 by Portugal in the reverse fixture, host Norway in what’s bound to be a direct shootout for second on Matchday 6.
Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s Nations League bout around the world.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Denmark Kick Off?
- Location: Braga, Portugal
- Stadium: Braga Municipal Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)
- VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)
How to Watch Portugal vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports and fuboTV are streaming Saturday’s match in the United States, with ViX providing Spanish coverage. FuboTV will also broadcast the game in Canada, alongside DAZN.
Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.
Those wanting to watch a post-Ronaldo Portugal in the United Kingdom can do so by paying a small pay-per-view fee (£2.49) on Amazon Prime.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Portugal, Denmark?
A draw against Denmark will be enough for Portugal to confirm itself as Group A4 winners, which would set up a quarterfinal tie against one of the three other second-place finishers in League A.
Its Matchday 6 clash with Wales is thus likely to be inconsequential, although the hosts will be fighting to beat the Scandinavian duo to second place.
A result in Braga would be significant for the visitors on Saturday, but much will rest on Denmark’s clash with Norway on Tuesday. The winner of that meeting in Copenhagen will most likely join Portugal in the quarterfinals.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.