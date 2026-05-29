PSG XI vs. Arsenal: Parisians Receive Double Boost—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Hungarian capital aiming to become just the second team to retain the Champions League trophy since the competition rebranded in 1992.

The Ligue 1 champions were handsome victors in last season’s final, thumping Inter Milan 5–0 in Munich. It was one of the most dazzling performances we’ve seen on this stage, and back-to-back victories for Luis Enrique’s side will place them into debates of grandeur.

This is a potentially all-time great team we’re talking about here, even if there are chinks in the armor. Crucially, though, Enrique has all of his superstars fit for Saturday’s final, where newly-crowned Premier League champions Arsenal await.

Achraf Hakimi Cleared to Start Final

Hakimi has recovered from a hamstring injury. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

It looked like Achraf Hakimi’s season was done when he pulled his hamstring in the first leg of PSG’s captivating semifinal with Bayern Munich. However, the right back has made impressive progression in his recovery just before the final.

Hakimi trained with the team as normal during the week and is primed for a recall to Enrique‘s starting lineup for the big game. Warren Zaïre-Emery has stepped in for the Moroccan and could be turned to if Hakimi isn’t quite right.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé picked up an injury on the final day of the Ligue 1 season against Paris FC and subsequently missed training. However, Dembélé was also back with the group in the week and is a shoo-in to start the final.

There are otherwise no major injury concerns for PSG. Reserve goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, signed to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been included after fending off a thigh problem but Russian Matvey Safonov was always going to get the nod between the posts anyway.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Lucas Chevalier, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé.

Lucas Chevalier, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)

PSG are full strength. | FotMob

GK: Matvey Safonov—He’s not quite Donnarumma, but Safonov has settled into his role while the season’s progressed. The Russian will hope to have the evening his predecessor had in Munich last year.

RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi’s preparation hasn’t been ideal, but at least he’s got a week’s worth of training under his belt. PSG can function without him, but they’re exponentially more dangerous when the Moroccan is flying down the right flank.

CB: Marquinhos—The Brazilian will appear for the 122nd time in this competition on Saturday, and his third final. He’s the only survivor of the team that was beaten 1–0 by Bayern Munich six years ago.

CB: Willian Pacho—Pacho has had a couple of erratic moments during the knockout stages, but his performance in the second leg of their semifinal against Bayern was utterly masterful. When PSG are forced to dig in, the Ecuadorian almost always steps up.

LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes has previously enjoyed his duels against Bukayo Saka, but the Englishman has looked sharp since recovering from an Achilles injury. Their battle will enthral.

CM: Vitinha—Arsenal will know that they have to get at Vitinha to prevent PSG from dictating proceedings. The Portuguese international is the ingenious metronomic heartbeat of Enrique‘s team.

CM: João Neves—This could be a final where Arsenal force alternative heroes to come to the fore. Expect the wily Neves, who’s useful in the attacking third, to have a big say on proceedings.

CM: Fabián Ruiz—The Spaniard’s been back for about a month, and it shouldn’t go unnoticed just how important he is to PSG’s midfield. A sultry box-to-box operator, Fabián is a key contributor in all phases.

RW: Désiré Doué—After lighting up last season’s final, Doué will have his work cut out against the most defensively sound unit on the continent.

ST: Ousmane Dembélé—Dembélé‘s goal at the Emirates in last season’s semifinal set the Parisians on their way. The Frenchman has struggled for rhythm a little more this time around, but he remains the leader of PSG‘s feared attack.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—You could make a compelling argument that ’Kvaradona’ is currently the world‘s best player. The electrifying winger has been involved in 10 goals during the knockout stages, and has recorded a goal contribution in each of his last seven Champions League games.

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