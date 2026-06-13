How to Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

While not the World Cup’s most glamorous fixture on paper, Qatar vs. Switzerland threatens to deliver more drama on Saturday.

The opening two days of the competition have yielded some fantastic performances, controversial decisions and frenzied celebrations, with Qatar and Switzerland aiming to write their own chapter early in the book.

Many are projecting a comfortable Swiss victory at Levi’s Stadium, Nati’s superior roster, tournament experience and FIFA ranking all pointing to a stylish opening win. Murat Yakin will not only demand all three points, but an emphatic triumph that boosts Switzerland’s goal difference.

Qatar is very much the underdog having been dumped out at the group stage as hosts of the last World Cup, Julen Lopetegui unable to save it from a wretched run of form ahead of this summer’s event. A miracle is needed to avoid defeat, let alone taste victory.

Here’s how audiences can tune into the battle in Santa Clara.

What Time Does Qatar vs. Switzerland Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, United States

: Santa Clara, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Saíd Martínez (HON)

How to Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland on TV, Live Stream

FOX Sports and Telemundo are the primary providers of Qatar vs. Switzerland in the United States, while TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave are all broadcasting the clash in Canada.

ITV is the destination in the United Kingdom, or STV in Scotland, and ViX is the go-to for Mexican audiences.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Qatar, Switzerland?

Swiss fans are expecting victory. | Daniela Porcelli/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images.

Switzerland’s Group B matches get harder after the Qatar clash. It faces Bosnia & Herzegovina on matchday two on Thursday, June 18, followed by a duel with co-hosts Canada last up on Wednesday, June 24.

Qatar comes up against Canada next having lost its only previous clash with the Canucks, after which it faces Bosnia & Herzegovina in its group stage finale.

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