How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid are aiming to extend their perfect start to the 2025–26 season when they host Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.
Los Blancos have won their opening four matches as they look to dethrone Barcelona in La Liga and they were also victorious in their Champions League opener midweek. Despite Dani Carvajal’s red card, two Kylian Mbappé penalties ensured a 2–1 league phase victory over Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille.
Madrid will be without Dean Huijsen after his controversial red card against Real Sociedad last time out, while they’re also missing key defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury. That offers Espanyol a glimmer of hope.
Espanyol enter the clash in impressive form themselves after accumulating ten points from their opening four games, including an opening weekend victory over Atlético Madrid. However, Manolo González will be acutely aware of the scale of the task that faces his side this weekend.
Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s duel.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Espanyol Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
- Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Espanyol on TV and Live Stream
ESPN and FuboTV are the go-to destinations for supporters in the United States, while those in the United Kingdom will need either a subscription to Premier Sports or Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon also have broadcasting rights in Canada alongside TSN, while Sky Sports will show the fixture in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, FuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Real Madrid and Espanyol?
Madrid follow their clash against Espanyol with three away trips during the remainder of September. Los Blancos visit Levante and then bitter local rivals Atlético Madrid in La Liga, before making the long journey to Kazakhstan to face Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty.
Espanyol’s lack of European football means they have just two matches before the end of the month, both coming in La Liga. They host Valencia on Tuesday evening, after which they will visit Girona next Friday.
