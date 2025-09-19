Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol: Vinicius Junior Back With a Vengeance
Real Madrid’s next test in La Liga comes against an unbeaten Espanyol side at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Xabi Alonso has gotten Los Blancos off to a perfect start in 2025–26, leading his new club to four consecutive league victories, as well as three points in its Champions League opener against Marseille. Even when the Spanish giants have gone down to 10 players in their last two matches, they have found a way to win.
Real Madrid will hope to continue their winning streak when Espanyol visit the Spanish capital. Alonso will have to get by with a makeshift defense, though, against the third-place team in La Liga. Antonio Rüdiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy are injured for the clash, and Dean Huijsen is suspended following his red card against Real Sociedad.
The good news for Los Blancos is Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga could make their first appearances of the season after returning to Los Blancos’ squad on Tuesday.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Espanyol on Sept. 20.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will have to stand tall behind an unproven backline, a task he knows all too well.
RB: Dani Carvajal—With Alexander-Arnold injured, the right flank solely belongs to Carvajal. Despite the Spaniard’s red card against Marseille, he is still eligible to play in La Liga.
CB: Éder Militão—The Brazilian will have the tough job of locking down an Espanyol side that has scored eight goals in their opening four matches of the season.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio could be in for his first start since the FIFA Club World Cup in the absence of both Huijsen and Rüdiger. The Real Madrid Castilla product will hope to make up for his poor string of performances this summer.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras has played every second since joining Real Madrid, proving himself to already be an invaluable member of Alonso’s XI.
DM: Federico Valverde—The Uruguayan made it known on Tuesday that he belongs in the midfield, not as an emergency defender. For now at least, Valverde will get his wish.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni has been the unsung hero of Los Blancos’ perfect start this season. The Frenchman is an option to play center back against Espanyol, but his presence in the midfield is needed in Saturday’s affair.
AM: Arda Güler—It was Güler’s mistake that led to Marseille’s opener on Tuesday night. The 20-year-old will look to bounce back from the uncharacteristic performance before Bellingham reclaims his spot in the starting lineup.
RW: Franco Mastantuono—The Argentine’s impressive Champions League debut should be enough to earn him a second consecutive start on the right wing. Mastantuono is still in pursuit of his first goal contribution in a white shirt.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is on fire this season, bagging six goals in his first five appearances across all competitions. The France international, who has already netted 50 in Real Madrid colors, will hope to continue his scoring streak in his 65th appearance for Los Blancos.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—Expect Vinícius Júnior to return to the XI after only featuring for 27 minutes in the Champions League. The winger suddenly finds himself in a battle with Rodrygo for the starting job on the left wing.