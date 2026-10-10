How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream
It’s back to the grind for Real Madrid this weekend after an unusually long international break.
Time will tell if the extra days away from club duties was a good or bad thing for the players, who have been left to reflect on that damaging Madrid derby defeat three weeks ago.
The 2–1 loss to rivals Atlético leaves José Mourinho’s team fourth in the La Liga standings, six points off red-hot leaders Barcelona after just seven games played. The manager will expect a big reaction from his players when Villarreal come to town this weekend to stop things sliding further south.
Expect boos and whistles from the notoriously hard to please Bernabéu, but Madrid have the talent to turn the jeers into cheers. To do so, recent shortcomings must be rectified.
Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal this Saturday.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Bernabéu
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
- Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. BST
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream
Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, including Villarreal’s trip to Madrid.
There’s more variety of streaming options in the United States, with the match being shown on fuboTV as well as ESPN.
TSN Premium will stream Saturday’s showdown in Canada, while the match will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and izzi in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
Canada
TSN Premium
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Following the visit of Villarreal, Real Madrid turn their focus to the Champions League and face a trip to Roma on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Four days later, Mourinho’s men host Sevilla (La Liga) and then welcome RB Leipzig (Champions League) to the Bernabéu. Then it’s on to the first Clásico of the 2026–27 season at Camp Nou on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.