It’s back to the grind for Real Madrid this weekend after an unusually long international break.

Time will tell if the extra days away from club duties was a good or bad thing for the players, who have been left to reflect on that damaging Madrid derby defeat three weeks ago.

The 2–1 loss to rivals Atlético leaves José Mourinho’s team fourth in the La Liga standings, six points off red-hot leaders Barcelona after just seven games played. The manager will expect a big reaction from his players when Villarreal come to town this weekend to stop things sliding further south.

Expect boos and whistles from the notoriously hard to please Bernabéu, but Madrid have the talent to turn the jeers into cheers. To do so, recent shortcomings must be rectified.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal this Saturday.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, including Villarreal’s trip to Madrid.

There’s more variety of streaming options in the United States, with the match being shown on fuboTV as well as ESPN.

TSN Premium will stream Saturday’s showdown in Canada, while the match will also be broadcast by Sky Sports and izzi in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Disney+ Premium Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Madrid have the Clásico on the horizon. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Following the visit of Villarreal, Real Madrid turn their focus to the Champions League and face a trip to Roma on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Four days later, Mourinho’s men host Sevilla (La Liga) and then welcome RB Leipzig (Champions League) to the Bernabéu. Then it’s on to the first Clásico of the 2026–27 season at Camp Nou on Sunday, Oct. 25.