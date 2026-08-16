How to Watch Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid bid farewell to Spain and arrived in Germany for their final preseason test, which comes against Schalke 04 on Sunday.
Los Blancos have enjoyed a fruitful preseason so far, claiming two victories behind closed doors before going unbeaten against Fiorentina, Ferencváros and Deportivo La Coruña. Real Madrid will hope to keep the good times rolling this weekend before they must turn their full focus to La Liga.
Plenty of question marks still hover over José Mourinho’s squad, some he could find answers to against Schalke. The Portuguese boss’s biggest stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and new signing Yan Diomande, all made the trip to Gelsenkirchen, and could log their first minutes of this preseason.
Schalke will have the home crowd to boost their spirits, but the hosts have an uphill battle coming if Mourinho decides to get his first real look at the attacking firepower now at his disposal.
Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.
What Time Does Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
- Stadium: VELTINS Arena
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 16
- Kick-off Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST
How to Watch Schalke vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the United States interested in catching Schalke vs. Real Madrid have a range of options. The match is airing on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+, as well as Fox One. Spanish coverage of the preseason clash is available on Fox Deportes.
Viewers in the U.S. can also tune in on DAZN. The platform is where those in the United Kingdom and Canada can watch as well.
Claro Sports plays host in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox Deportes, Fox One, Paramount+
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Claro Sports
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
After Real Madrid face off with Schalke, they have a week to prepare for their La Liga opener. Mourinho’s men kick off 2026–27 away at Espanyol on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Then Los Blancos head back to home, where they will take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday, Aug. 22. The team will be desperate for a warm reception at the Bernabéu after months of hostile boos last season.
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.