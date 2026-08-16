How to Watch Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Real Madrid bid farewell to Spain and arrived in Germany for their final preseason test, which comes against Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a fruitful preseason so far, claiming two victories behind closed doors before going unbeaten against Fiorentina, Ferencváros and Deportivo La Coruña. Real Madrid will hope to keep the good times rolling this weekend before they must turn their full focus to La Liga.

Plenty of question marks still hover over José Mourinho’s squad, some he could find answers to against Schalke. The Portuguese boss’s biggest stars, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and new signing Yan Diomande, all made the trip to Gelsenkirchen, and could log their first minutes of this preseason.

Schalke will have the home crowd to boost their spirits, but the hosts have an uphill battle coming if Mourinho decides to get his first real look at the attacking firepower now at his disposal.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Gelsenkirchen, Germany

: Gelsenkirchen, Germany Stadium : VELTINS Arena

: VELTINS Arena Date: Sunday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 16 Kick-off Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST

How to Watch Schalke vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States interested in catching Schalke vs. Real Madrid have a range of options. The match is airing on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+, as well as Fox One. Spanish coverage of the preseason clash is available on Fox Deportes.

Viewers in the U.S. can also tune in on DAZN. The platform is where those in the United Kingdom and Canada can watch as well.

Claro Sports plays host in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United States DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox Deportes, Fox One, Paramount+ United Kingdom DAZN UK Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Claro Sports

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid must begin their La Liga campaign in Catalonia. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

After Real Madrid face off with Schalke, they have a week to prepare for their La Liga opener. Mourinho’s men kick off 2026–27 away at Espanyol on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Then Los Blancos head back to home, where they will take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday, Aug. 22. The team will be desperate for a warm reception at the Bernabéu after months of hostile boos last season.