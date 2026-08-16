Schalke 04 vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid end their preseason exploits with a trip to Germany, where they will face off with Schalke 04 on Sunday.

The 15-time European champions already have five preseason matches under their belts and have yet to suffer a defeat under the new leadership of José Mourinho. Los Blancos dispatched Alcorcón and Leganés behind closed doors before they drew Fiorentina 2–2, followed by victories over Ferencváros and Deportivo La Coruña.

Many of the friendlies have been played without the biggest names in white, but that could soon change as the team’s La Liga opener nears. Mourinho has now welcomed back all his players following summer break and will be eager to plug in his expected starters against some Bundesliga competition.

Schalke come into the friendly with four wins in their six preseason contests, but they will be licking their wounds following a 3–0 defeat to Atalanta. The German outfit’s final test comes against Real Madrid before it turns its attention to the DFB-Pokal.

Schalke vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Real Madrid Extend Unbeaten Run

Real Madrid have yet to lose this preseason. | David Balogh/Getty Images

Los Blancos still might not be at full strength for Sunday’s friendly, but they should have enough talent to get past Schalke. The likes of Arda Güler, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde have already logged heavy minutes this summer, and Vinícius Júnior is slowly catching up.

The additions of Kylian Mbappé, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham, among others, will be too much for the Bundesliga outfit to contain.

Mourinho’s men have found the back of the net in all of their friendlies so far and will like their chances of exploiting an inconsistent Schalke backline that just conceded three goals at home to a team far inferior to Real Madrid.

The 15-time European champions are far from infallible, though. Defensive questions persist, and Schalke will no doubt have the chance to catch Real Madrid out on the counter attack.

Prediction: Schalke 1–2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Schalke

José Mourinho has plenty of talent to work with on Sunday. | FotMob

Mourinho is still without the services of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Raúl Asencio, Éder Militão, Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo. Endrick also joined the group in the infirmary after suffering from overload in training.

The Brazilian’s absence opens the door for new signing Carlos Espí to get his first start. Mbappé is also available, but he will likely only feature off the bench—if at all. The case is the same for recent returnees Bellingham and Marc Cucurella.

Diomande could be in for his first appearance in a white shirt, though Brahim Díaz is expected to be the starter on Sunday.

Without Tchouaméni available, Mourinho could look to start a double pivot featuring Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde for the first time this preseason. The Portuguese boss still must figure out his best midfield after Rodri reportedly chose Barcelona over Real Madrid.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Schalke (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Silva, Valverde; Díaz, Güler, Vinícius Jr; Espí.

Schalke Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Schalke are hoping to end their preseason with a win. | FotMob

Unlike Real Madrid, Schalke are almost operating with a clean bill of health. Miron Muslić will only be without Adrian Gantenbein, who continues to nurse a right ankle injury.

Loris Karius is expected to get the nod between the posts, facing off with the same team that all but ended his Liverpool career. The goalkeeper’s mistake-riddled performance in the 2018 Champions League final helped Los Blancos achieve the first-ever Champions League three-peat.

In midfield, new signing Satoshi Tanaka could finally make his unofficial debut and get some minutes under his legs before the season begins.

Edin Džeko will lead the line, shouldering the pressure of giving his team a fighting chance against their Spanish competition. The forward was held quiet for Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup this summer and no doubt is looking to improve his stock after signing a one-year extension with Schalke.

Schalke predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Karius; Becker, Katić, Kuruçay, Gosens; Schallenberg, Tanaka, Grüger; Porath, Džeko, Karaman.

What Time Does Schalke vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Gelsenkirchen, Germany Stadium: VELTINS Arena

VELTINS Arena Date: Sunday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 16 Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST

How to Watch Schalke vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo, Fox Deportes, Fox One, Paramount+ United Kingdom DAZN UK Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Claro Sports