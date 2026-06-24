How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil, Morocco vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group C comes to its conclusion on Wednesday when Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti all take to the stage concurrently.

Brazil and Morocco are all but certain of their place in the last 32 of this summer‘s tournament after collecting four points to date, and they will vie for top spot during their Group C finales. Having drawn their head-to-head meeting, goal difference will decide who finishes first, providing both win their last outings.

Scotland still harbors ambitions of making the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time, and currently sits as one of the best-ranked third-place teams. However, that could still change, meaning Steve Clarke‘s men will be desperate for an unlikely point—or perhaps even more—against Brazil.

Haiti, already eliminated after successive losses, is chasing the small mercy of a first tournament goal during the upcoming battle with Morocco. In a dream scenario, it could collect its first point at a World Cup.

Here‘s how to tune into some tantalizing action across Group C.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Scotland vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Miami, United States

Miami, United States Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Date: Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: César Ramos (MEX)

How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Scotland needs the mightiest of upsets. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Trepidatious Scotland supporters can tune into the action via the BBC in the United Kingdom for what is a very late kick off.

Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo are the options for audiences in the United States, while TSN and RDS share broadcasting duties in Canada.

ViX is the sole option in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada

TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

What Time Does Morocco vs. Haiti Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream

Haiti has already been eliminated. | David Butler Ii-Imagn Images

FOX, fuboTV and Telemundo are joined by UNIVERSO and TeleXitos as broadcasters for Morocco vs. Haiti in the U.S., but TSN and RDS remain the only options in Canada.

It‘s once again ViX for viewers in Mexico and the BBC for audiences in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom

BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?

The World Cup round of 32 officially kicks off on June 28, which is the date a third-placed qualifier from Group C could face an as yet unknown opponent.

The group‘s champion will face the runner-up from Group F—one of the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden—while Group C‘s second-placed side will come up against the winner of that group.

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