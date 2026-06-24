How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil, Morocco vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Group C comes to its conclusion on Wednesday when Brazil, Morocco, Scotland and Haiti all take to the stage concurrently.
Brazil and Morocco are all but certain of their place in the last 32 of this summer‘s tournament after collecting four points to date, and they will vie for top spot during their Group C finales. Having drawn their head-to-head meeting, goal difference will decide who finishes first, providing both win their last outings.
Scotland still harbors ambitions of making the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time, and currently sits as one of the best-ranked third-place teams. However, that could still change, meaning Steve Clarke‘s men will be desperate for an unlikely point—or perhaps even more—against Brazil.
Haiti, already eliminated after successive losses, is chasing the small mercy of a first tournament goal during the upcoming battle with Morocco. In a dream scenario, it could collect its first point at a World Cup.
Here‘s how to tune into some tantalizing action across Group C.
What Time Does Scotland vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 24
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST
- Referee: César Ramos (MEX)
How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
Trepidatious Scotland supporters can tune into the action via the BBC in the United Kingdom for what is a very late kick off.
Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo are the options for audiences in the United States, while TSN and RDS share broadcasting duties in Canada.
ViX is the sole option in Mexico.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One
Canada
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
What Time Does Morocco vs. Haiti Kick Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, June 24
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST
- Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream
FOX, fuboTV and Telemundo are joined by UNIVERSO and TeleXitos as broadcasters for Morocco vs. Haiti in the U.S., but TSN and RDS remain the only options in Canada.
It‘s once again ViX for viewers in Mexico and the BBC for audiences in the United Kingdom.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One
Canada
TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App
Mexico
ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?
The World Cup round of 32 officially kicks off on June 28, which is the date a third-placed qualifier from Group C could face an as yet unknown opponent.
The group‘s champion will face the runner-up from Group F—one of the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden—while Group C‘s second-placed side will come up against the winner of that group.
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.