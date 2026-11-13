Germany risks missing out on the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals if it fails to beat Serbia on its travels this Friday.

Die Mannschaft won just one of its four matches under new manager Jürgen Klopp during the September-October break, but that was a 2–0 triumph over Serbia courtesy of strikes from Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz.

Currently third in Group 2 of League A and trailing Greece and the Netherlands by three points, Germany knows victory is more or less essential in Belgrade. If it loses and the Dutch avoid defeat on Matchday 5, then it will be unable to reach the last eight, as well as being in danger of an unthinkable relegation to League B.

Luckily for the four-time world champion, Serbia has been the whipping boy of the group thus far. Beaten 2–1 by the Netherlands (twice) and Greece either side of their loss to Germany, Veljko Paunović’s men know they will be demoted if they fail to win their next match.

Here’s how to watch the clash at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.

What Time Does Serbia vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Belgrade, Serbia

: Belgrade, Serbia Stadium : Rajko Mitić Stadium

: Rajko Mitić Stadium Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Javier Alberola Rojas (ESP)

: Javier Alberola Rojas (ESP) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch Serbia vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

ViX, Tubi and fuboTV are the three options for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be streaming events alongside DAZN in Canada.

It’s a choice between Sky Sports and izzi for audiences in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can pay £2.49 to watch the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Serbia, Germany?

Klopp takes on the Netherlands next time around. | Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Germany will renew its fierce rivalry with the Netherlands in its final Nations League group stage fixture next Monday, with the reverse fixture ending 1–1 in Klopp’s dugout debut following a last-gasp equalizer from his former Liverpool player Cody Gakpo.

The final matchday could well be meaningless for Serbia, who knows it can no longer reach the quarterfinals no matter the outcome of Friday’s game. However, its match with Greece could have significant ramifications for its host, who will clinch a quarterfinal spot with four points from its last two group games.