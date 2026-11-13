How to Watch Serbia vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
Germany risks missing out on the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals if it fails to beat Serbia on its travels this Friday.
Die Mannschaft won just one of its four matches under new manager Jürgen Klopp during the September-October break, but that was a 2–0 triumph over Serbia courtesy of strikes from Tom Bischof and Florian Wirtz.
Currently third in Group 2 of League A and trailing Greece and the Netherlands by three points, Germany knows victory is more or less essential in Belgrade. If it loses and the Dutch avoid defeat on Matchday 5, then it will be unable to reach the last eight, as well as being in danger of an unthinkable relegation to League B.
Luckily for the four-time world champion, Serbia has been the whipping boy of the group thus far. Beaten 2–1 by the Netherlands (twice) and Greece either side of their loss to Germany, Veljko Paunović’s men know they will be demoted if they fail to win their next match.
Here’s how to watch the clash at the Rajko Mitić Stadium.
What Time Does Serbia vs. Germany Kick Off?
- Location: Belgrade, Serbia
- Stadium: Rajko Mitić Stadium
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (ESP)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch Serbia vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
ViX, Tubi and fuboTV are the three options for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be streaming events alongside DAZN in Canada.
It’s a choice between Sky Sports and izzi for audiences in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom can pay £2.49 to watch the match on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Serbia, Germany?
Germany will renew its fierce rivalry with the Netherlands in its final Nations League group stage fixture next Monday, with the reverse fixture ending 1–1 in Klopp’s dugout debut following a last-gasp equalizer from his former Liverpool player Cody Gakpo.
The final matchday could well be meaningless for Serbia, who knows it can no longer reach the quarterfinals no matter the outcome of Friday’s game. However, its match with Greece could have significant ramifications for its host, who will clinch a quarterfinal spot with four points from its last two group games.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.