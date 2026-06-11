How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

South Korea and Czechia meet in Zapopan on Thursday—or Friday, depending on your time zone—as both sides begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns.

While it may not be the most eye-catching fixture on paper, it is one packed with intrigue.

There is no shortage of talent on display, with South Korea boasting stars such as Son Heung-min and Kang-in Lee, while Czechia can call upon the likes of Patrik Schick and Pavel Šulc. Add in the contrast in styles—South Korea’s disciplined defensive structure against Czechia’s aggressive wing-back-driven approach—and all the ingredients are there for a fascinating contest.

Here’s how you can watch the match, wherever you are in the world.

What Time Does South Korea vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : Zapopan, Mexico

: Zapopan, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Thursday, June 11/ Friday, June 12

: Thursday, June 11/ Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Bet365

What’s Next for South Korea, Czechia?

Following their meeting in Zapopan, both South Korea and Czechia will quickly turn their attention to the rest of their Group A schedule.

Czechia returns to action first on June 18, taking on South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, before South Korea faces host nation Mexico at Akron Stadium a day later.

The group stage then concludes on June 25, when Czechia meets Mexico and South Korea takes on South Africa, with places in the knockout rounds potentially on the line.

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