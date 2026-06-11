South Korea vs. Czechia—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The 2026 World Cup is finally here after what feels like an eternity of waiting, and next on the Group A fixture list following Thursday’s opener between Mexico and South Africa is a highly intriguing clash between South Korea and Czechia.

Both sides arrive at the tournament having taken very different paths through qualifying.

South Korea dominated the AFC section, going unbeaten across 16 matches while conceding just eight goals—showing they have the ability to compete with the world’s best on their day.

Czechia, meanwhile, finished second behind Croatia in their UEFA group and were forced into the playoffs, where they edged past both the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties—results that highlight their resilience and capacity to grind out results under pressure.

Also with vastly contrasting styles of play, the stage is set for a fascinating encounter.

Here’s a look at what to expect, including potential lineups and how to watch.

South Korea vs. Czechia Score Prediction

South Korea to Edge Tight Game

Son Heung-min will likely have an influence against Czechia. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

On paper, South Korea should win. It not only has the stronger qualifying record, but also greater star power than Czechia—most notably LAFC forward Son Heung-min and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in. It also brings far more experience on the big stage, having qualified for every World Cup since 1986, while Czechia returns to the tournament for the first time since 2006.

However, soccer is rarely that straightforward.

Under national legend Hong Myung-bo, South Korea typically lines up in a back three that often shifts into a back five in practice, with wingbacks playing deeper rather than pushing high up the pitch. That makes them incredibly difficult to break down.

Czechia, meanwhile, under Miroslav Koubek, uses a similar structure but with a more attacking intent from the wingbacks, who are encouraged to get forward and deliver crosses into the box for tall center forwards.

Those contrasting approaches could cancel each other out, leading to a tight, tactical contest where clear chances are limited and a moment of quality, or a mistake, may decide the outcome.

South Korea ought to find that breakthrough, but it will not come easily—and Czechia will likely throw everything at it in the closing stages.

A point to prove: South Korea’s record goalscorer and star Son Heung-min failed to deliver in 2022 when the Taegeuk Warriors were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Brazil. With this expected to be his final World Cup, expect him to come out firing with a point to prove.

South Korea’s record goalscorer and star Son Heung-min failed to deliver in 2022 when the Taegeuk Warriors were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Brazil. With this expected to be his final World Cup, expect him to come out firing with a point to prove. Aerial threat: If Czechia is to trouble South Korea, it will likely come in the air. Its attacking options are all physically imposing, with several forwards standing well over six feet. Patrik Schick and Tomáš Chorý—at 6’3” and 6’6” respectively—pose a major aerial danger.

Prediction: South Korea 1-0 Czechia

South Korea Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

South Korea’s formation will be flexible. | Sports Illustrated

Bae Jun-ho is the only injury concern that manager Hong has heading into South Korea’s World Cup opener, though there are several strong options available to replace him in midfield—most notably Paik Seung-ho and Kim Jin-gyu.

The pair could be supported by wing-backs Lee Tae-seok and Kim Moon-hwan, while Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae will anchor the back line as part of a three-man central defense.

All eyes, however, will be on the front three, featuring star attackers Son and Lee. Hwang Hee-chan is expected to lead the line through the middle, with Son operating from the left and Lee from the right. However, also expect the PSG star to drop deeper into midfield at times, collecting the ball and helping orchestrate play in a more fluid role.

South Korea predicted lineup vs. Czechia (3-4-3): K. Seung-gyu; C. Yu-min, K. Min-jae, K. Tae-hyeon; K. Moon-hwan, K. Jin-gyu, P. Seung-ho, L. Tae-seok; L. Kang-in; H. Hee-chan, S. Heung-min.

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. South Korea

Czechia has plenty of experience in its side. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Czechia XI!

As mentioned, Czechia will likely look to play to its strengths, relying on attacking wingbacks who deliver crosses into the box for its physically dominant forwards.

That approach typically sees them line up in a 3-4-1-2 or 3-5-2 system, with David Jurásek on the left and Vladimír Coufal on the right, supporting a back three likely made up of Tomáš Holeš, Robin Hranáč and newly appointed captain Ladislav Krejčí.

In midfield, Tomáš Souček is expected to anchor the side alongside the experienced Vladimír Darida, with the pair providing both defensive protection and a significant aerial threat from deeper positions.

Up front, Patrik Schick is a guaranteed starter. If Czechia opts for 3-4-1-2, he will likely be partnered by Tomáš Chorý, with Pavel Šulc—the team’s creative maestro—operating as a No. 10. However, if it goes with an extra midfielder, Šulc will instead likely join the attack alongside Schick.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. South Korea (3-5-2): Kovář; Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Provod, Jurásek; Schick, Šulc.

What Time Does South Korea vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : Zapopan, Mexico

: Zapopan, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Akron

: Estadio Akron Date : Friday, June 12

: Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Bet365 United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico

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