Spain vs. Belgium is the second of this summer’s World Cup quarterfinals, pitting familiar European foes against one another for a place in the final four.

While these nations haven’t clashed in a decade, this will be their 23rd meeting (excluding The Olympics). Spain, unsurprisingly, has dominated with 12 victories, including five on the spin, but the Red Devils won the only knockout meeting between the teams at the World Cup on penalties in 1986.

La Roja is the undisputed favorite for Friday’s encounter at SoFi Stadium, especially considering it has won four of five World Cup matches this summer without conceding. Belgium has quality in its roster and flexed its muscles against the USMNT last time out, but will need yet another improvement to overcome Spain.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing quarterfinal unfold.

What Time Does Spain vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Friday, July 10

: Friday, July 10 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Spain vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

Telemundo is the Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States as per usual, while the Fox Network and fuboTV share rights for English coverage.

TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave are all options for audiences in Canada, but those in Mexico can only tune in via ViX.

The BBC will be offering the all-European affair in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for Spain, Belgium?

Belgium is still dreaming of glory. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The winner of Friday’s match will appear in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where they will face France after Les Bleus bested Morocco on Thursday.

If Spain or Belgium are then able to win their semifinal clash, they will move into the showpiece event, which occurs on July 19.

Losing semifinalists qualify for the third-placed playoff match on July 18.

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