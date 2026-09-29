The world champion will enjoy a hero’s welcome in Seville on Tuesday as Spain takes to the field on home soil for the first time since defeating Argentina in July’s World Cup final.

Ferran Torres’s extra-time strike at MetLife Stadium stitched a second star on La Roja’s jersey, one it showcased with pride at Wembley on Saturday. However, Spain’s imperious unbeaten run appeared to be under serious threat when Harry Kane had the chance to extend England’s lead at the start of the second half.

The striker‘s subsequent stumble and miss facilitated an all-too-familiar Spanish surge, as goals from substitutes Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal helped Luis de la Fuente’s side turn the tide.

Spain’s UEFA Nations League campaign thus got up and running with a hard-fought victory, and only a first-place finish in Group C1 will suffice for the world champion, which got its hands on this trophy in 2023.

Here’s how to watch Spain’s clash with Croatia on Tuesday.

What Time Does Spain vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29

: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

How to Watch Spain vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can choose between Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV for Tuesday’s clash, as Spain and Croatia meet for the first time since Euro 2024. FuboTV is offering the match north of the border, too.

DAZN is also an option for those tuning in from Canada, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can access a stream via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Spain, Croatia?

Lamine Yamal is continuing his push for the Ballon d’Or. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

We’re only at the halfway point of this extended international break, with both teams having two more games to play in this window.

Spain’s reverse fixture with England isn’t until November, but the world champion faces off against Croatia next Tuesday. The team is next in action against Czechia on Saturday, while Slaven Bilić’s side hosts familiar foe England on Matchday 3.