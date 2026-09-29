How to Watch Spain vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream
The world champion will enjoy a hero’s welcome in Seville on Tuesday as Spain takes to the field on home soil for the first time since defeating Argentina in July’s World Cup final.
Ferran Torres’s extra-time strike at MetLife Stadium stitched a second star on La Roja’s jersey, one it showcased with pride at Wembley on Saturday. However, Spain’s imperious unbeaten run appeared to be under serious threat when Harry Kane had the chance to extend England’s lead at the start of the second half.
The striker‘s subsequent stumble and miss facilitated an all-too-familiar Spanish surge, as goals from substitutes Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal helped Luis de la Fuente’s side turn the tide.
Spain’s UEFA Nations League campaign thus got up and running with a hard-fought victory, and only a first-place finish in Group C1 will suffice for the world champion, which got its hands on this trophy in 2023.
Here’s how to watch Spain’s clash with Croatia on Tuesday.
What Time Does Spain vs. Croatia Kick Off?
- Location: Seville, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)
- VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)
How to Watch Spain vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream
Viewers in the United States can choose between Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV for Tuesday’s clash, as Spain and Croatia meet for the first time since Euro 2024. FuboTV is offering the match north of the border, too.
DAZN is also an option for those tuning in from Canada, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.
Audiences in the United Kingdom can access a stream via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Spain, Croatia?
We’re only at the halfway point of this extended international break, with both teams having two more games to play in this window.
Spain’s reverse fixture with England isn’t until November, but the world champion faces off against Croatia next Tuesday. The team is next in action against Czechia on Saturday, while Slaven Bilić’s side hosts familiar foe England on Matchday 3.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.