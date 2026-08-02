How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Sunderland and Wrexham meet on Sunday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on the final matchday of the Premier League Summer Series.

Both sides will be eager to end their U.S. tours on a high, particularly Sunderland. The newly promoted Premier League side have suffered defeats to Liverpool and Leeds United in their two previous outings Stateside.

Wrexham, meanwhile, were edged out 1–0 by Liverpool last time out but had already beaten both Leeds and Manchester United earlier in the summer. Those results should give Phil Parkinson’s side plenty of confidence that another upset against top-flight opposition is possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Chester, Pennsylvania

Chester, Pennsylvania Stadium: Subaru Park

Subaru Park Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 2 Kickoff: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wrexham

Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Sunderland will be available in the United Kingdom through the club’s official streaming service, with fans able to purchase a match pass. The match will also be shown on SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN, ESPN Select, fuboTV, and the ESPN app, while the match will also be available in Australia via Stan Sport and in Mexico on Claro Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada N/A Mexico Clara Sports United Kingdom Wrexham AFC Live, SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C, BBC iPlayer Australia Stan Sport

What’s Next for Sunderland, Wrexham?

Régis Le Bris is doing a fine job at Sunderland. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

After their meeting at Subaru Park, Sunderland still have a handful of preseason fixtures remaining before the 2026–27 season gets underway.

On Aug. 8, a Sunderland XI will first face a Lens XI behind closed doors at the Ligue 1 club’s training ground, before a separate lineup takes on the French side later that day at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The Black Cats’ final preseason outing—and their only home game of the summer—comes on Aug. 15 against Stade Rennais at the Stadium of Light, one week before they begin their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

For Wrexham, Sunday’s clash is their final preseason fixture. They return to competitive action on Aug. 7 against Middlesbrough in the first round of the EFL Cup, before opening their Championship season away to Cardiff City on Aug. 17.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE