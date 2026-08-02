How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream
Sunderland and Wrexham meet on Sunday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on the final matchday of the Premier League Summer Series.
Both sides will be eager to end their U.S. tours on a high, particularly Sunderland. The newly promoted Premier League side have suffered defeats to Liverpool and Leeds United in their two previous outings Stateside.
Wrexham, meanwhile, were edged out 1–0 by Liverpool last time out but had already beaten both Leeds and Manchester United earlier in the summer. Those results should give Phil Parkinson’s side plenty of confidence that another upset against top-flight opposition is possible.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match.
· Sunderland vs. Wrexham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
What Time Does Sunderland vs. Wrexham Kick Off?
- Location: Chester, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
How to Watch Sunderland vs. Wrexham
Wrexham’s preseason friendly against Sunderland will be available in the United Kingdom through the club’s official streaming service, with fans able to purchase a match pass. The match will also be shown on SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C and BBC iPlayer.
Viewers in the United States can watch on ESPN, ESPN Select, fuboTV, and the ESPN app, while the match will also be available in Australia via Stan Sport and in Mexico on Claro Sports.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
N/A
Mexico
Clara Sports
United Kingdom
Wrexham AFC Live, SAFC Live, Premier Sports 1, S4C, BBC iPlayer
Australia
Stan Sport
What’s Next for Sunderland, Wrexham?
After their meeting at Subaru Park, Sunderland still have a handful of preseason fixtures remaining before the 2026–27 season gets underway.
On Aug. 8, a Sunderland XI will first face a Lens XI behind closed doors at the Ligue 1 club’s training ground, before a separate lineup takes on the French side later that day at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
The Black Cats’ final preseason outing—and their only home game of the summer—comes on Aug. 15 against Stade Rennais at the Stadium of Light, one week before they begin their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Ipswich Town.
For Wrexham, Sunday’s clash is their final preseason fixture. They return to competitive action on Aug. 7 against Middlesbrough in the first round of the EFL Cup, before opening their Championship season away to Cardiff City on Aug. 17.
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Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.