How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group B is set for a grandstand finale on Wednesday when all four participants take to the field at the same time in the hunt for progression to the World Cup knockout stage.

No nation in Group B has officially confirmed its spot in the last 32 yet, but Switzerland and co-host Canada are all but guaranteed to qualify having amassed four points from their opening two games. The sides meet in Vancouver to decide which will finish in top spot.

Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar have claimed just a single point to date, but victory for either in their upcoming clash would almost certainly be enough to progress. A draw, however, would likely eliminate both.

With everything on the line, here’s how to catch the final fixtures in Group B.

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What Time Does Switzerland vs. Canada Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ramon Abatti (BRA)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream

Switzerland enter Wednesday’s game with confidence. | Daniela Porcelli/UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Audiences in Canada will be able to watch the Canucks on a myriad of platforms and channels, with TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave and Noovo all showing the clash with Switzerland.

Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo are all offering the game in the United States, while ViX is the only broadcaster in Mexico.

ITV and STV are providers in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What Time Does Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, United States

: Seattle, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

How to Watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream

Qatar is keen to spring a surprise. | Sun Yuxuan/Xinhua/Getty Images.

Canadians are unlikely to be watching the battle between Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar, but those second-screening the action can tune into TSN or RDS.

ViX is the only option in Mexico again, while ITV is the destination for British viewers.

Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo are all showing this one in the U.S. too, but audiences also have access via UNIVERSO and TeleXitos.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, Fox One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?

For the nations that progress to the knockout stage, the round of 32 officially commences on June 28.

Group B‘s winner will face one of the eight-best third-placed sides on July 2 in Vancouver, while the runner-up locks horns with the second-placed nation from Group A—most likely South Korea—on June 28.

If the third-placed team from Group B qualifies, it will face either Germany or the USMNT in the next round.

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