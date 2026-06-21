How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Both Tunisia and Japan will be looking to secure their first win of the 2026 World Cup when they meet on Saturday (or Sunday depending on your time zone) at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Tunisia was swept aside 5–1 by Sweden in its opening Group F match, a result that led to the dismissal of manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Japan, meanwhile, earned a strong 2–2 draw against the Netherlands, leaving the Blue Samurai entering this match as clear favorites.

With Tunisia facing the threat of an early World Cup exit and a new manager in experienced Hervé Renard now in charge, the stage is set for a tense encounter. Will the Eagles of Carthage come out with their claws sharp, or will they be flying home early?

Here’s where and how you can watch the match.

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What Time Does Tunisia vs. Japan Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Saturday, June 20/Sunday, June 21

: Saturday, June 20/Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 12 a.m. ET (Sunday, June 21) / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST (Sunday, June 21)

How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

It’s Fox or fuboTV for those tuning in from the United States, where Telemundo will also be offering a Spanish-language broadcast.

Those in Canada can choose between TSN and RDS, while audiences in Mexico can tune in through ViX.

The early risers in the United Kingdom can catch the game on the BBC.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer Mexico ViX Mexico

What’s Next for Tunisia, Japan?

All eyes now turn to the final round of Group F fixtures following their meeting in Guadalupe.

Tunisia will look to stay alive in the tournament when it faces the Netherlands in Kansas City on June 26, though it will need a major turnaround to reach the knockout stages.

Japan, meanwhile, takes on Sweden on the same day in Arlington, Texas, with both sides still pushing for qualification depending on earlier results.

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