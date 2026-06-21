How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Both Tunisia and Japan will be looking to secure their first win of the 2026 World Cup when they meet on Saturday (or Sunday depending on your time zone) at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
Tunisia was swept aside 5–1 by Sweden in its opening Group F match, a result that led to the dismissal of manager Sabri Lamouchi.
Japan, meanwhile, earned a strong 2–2 draw against the Netherlands, leaving the Blue Samurai entering this match as clear favorites.
With Tunisia facing the threat of an early World Cup exit and a new manager in experienced Hervé Renard now in charge, the stage is set for a tense encounter. Will the Eagles of Carthage come out with their claws sharp, or will they be flying home early?
Here’s where and how you can watch the match.
What Time Does Tunisia vs. Japan Kick Off?
- Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA
- Date: Saturday, June 20/Sunday, June 21
- Kick-off Time: 12 a.m. ET (Sunday, June 21) / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST (Sunday, June 21)
How to Watch Tunisia vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream
It’s Fox or fuboTV for those tuning in from the United States, where Telemundo will also be offering a Spanish-language broadcast.
Those in Canada can choose between TSN and RDS, while audiences in Mexico can tune in through ViX.
The early risers in the United Kingdom can catch the game on the BBC.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App
United Kingdom
BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Mexico
ViX Mexico
What’s Next for Tunisia, Japan?
All eyes now turn to the final round of Group F fixtures following their meeting in Guadalupe.
Tunisia will look to stay alive in the tournament when it faces the Netherlands in Kansas City on June 26, though it will need a major turnaround to reach the knockout stages.
Japan, meanwhile, takes on Sweden on the same day in Arlington, Texas, with both sides still pushing for qualification depending on earlier results.
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.