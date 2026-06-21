How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Cabo Verde produced one of the biggest shocks of the 2026 World Cup so far in its opening match, holding reigning European champion Spain to a goalless draw.

The debutant was inspired by its veteran goalkeeper, who delivered a series of outstanding saves to keep La Roja at bay.

Uruguay also opened its Group H campaign with a surprise result, being held to a 1–1 draw by Saudi Arabia, a side developing a reputation for upsetting stronger opposition.

The two sides now meet in their second group game on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with the outcome difficult to predict after their respective opening matches.

Here’s when and how you can watch Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde across the globe.

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What Time Does Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Miami Gardens, United States

: Miami Gardens, United States Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Sunday, June 21

: Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

How to Watch Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

Fede Valverde is hoping to lead Uruguay to its first World Cup win this summer. | Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer Mexico ViX Mexico

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde

What’s Next for Uruguay, Cabo Verde?

Attention will turn to each team’s final group game after their meeting in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

For Uruguay, a difficult fixture against Spain comes next, with the two sides meeting on June 27. The bad news for Uruguay is that it has never beaten Spain in its history, drawing five and losing five of their 10 meetings, meaning a win against Cabo Verde feels especially important if it wants to progress.

For Cabo Verde, it faces Saudi Arabia on the same day in Houston, with real belief it can take a result and potentially add to its growing reputation for shocks at this World Cup.

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