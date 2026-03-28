How to Watch USMNT vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The March international window is in full force, and the U.S. men’s national team hits the pitch for the first time in 2026 on Saturday, taking on Belgium, the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Rankings, in Atlanta.

Led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, the No. 15 USMNT is looking to build on a strong end to 2025, which saw them secure a five-match unbeaten run, including wins against Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as a draw against Ecuador.

The matchup against Belgium also precedes a clash with No. 5-ranked Portugal on Tuesday, with the two matches acting as the final opportunities before Pochettino names the final World Cup squad in May, ahead of June friendlies against Germany and Senegal.

While the clash features two teams hoping to be outside shots at the World Cup title this summer, it also pits Serie A stars against one another with AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic facing teammate Alexis Saelemaekers, while Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Napoli’s Kevin De Bruyne take center stage.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Looking to snap the USMNT’s undefeated run, Belgium enters undefeated itself in the last nine games, dating back to March 20, 2025.

Outside of the competition, it will also mark the first time the USMNT wear the new Stripes kit, the hit look manufactured by Nike for the nation’s first home World Cup since 1994.

Here’s how you can watch USMNT vs. Belgium’s high-profile international friendly.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Belgium Kick-Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Saturday, March 28

: Saturday, March 28 Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT /

How to Watch USMNT vs. Belgium on TV and Live Stream

Weston McKennie is expected to play a key role for the USMNT at the World Cup. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The matchup between the USMNT and Belgium will be available on TNT and TruTV across the United States, and fans can stream it on HBO MAX, with all options featuring English commentary. Spanish coverage of the match is also available through Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

In Belgium, fans will need to tune into RTL TV, Sporza, or RTL Play to watch the match, while the game will be shown on Premier Sports Player and Premier Sports 2 in the United Kingdom.

Audiences in Mexico can watch the game on ESPN Mexico or, for those with an active subscription, on Disney+ Premium. There are no scheduled broadcasters for the game in Canada.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TNT, TruTV, HBO MAX Belgium RTL TV, Sporza, RTL Play United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada Not televised Mexico ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for USMNT, Belgium?

Mauricio Pochettino addresses his group ahead of friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

High-profile matches ahead of the World Cup continue for both the USMNT and Belgium after Saturday, as they wrap up the March window with additional matches in the United States.

The USMNT will remain in Atlanta, before welcoming a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night, while Belgium head to Chicago to face Mexico at Soldier Field on the same evening.

Following the March window, the USMNT will look ahead to June friendlies against Germany and Senegal, before taking on Group D at the 2026 World Cup, featuring the USMNT, Paraguay, Australia and either Kosovo or Turkïye.

Belgium’s pre-World Cup schedule will also feature two more matches after March, as the Red Devils face Croatia and Tunisia before playing in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC