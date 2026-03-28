How to Watch USMNT vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The March international window is in full force, and the U.S. men’s national team hits the pitch for the first time in 2026 on Saturday, taking on Belgium, the No. 9 team in the FIFA World Rankings, in Atlanta.
Led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, the No. 15 USMNT is looking to build on a strong end to 2025, which saw them secure a five-match unbeaten run, including wins against Japan, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as a draw against Ecuador.
The matchup against Belgium also precedes a clash with No. 5-ranked Portugal on Tuesday, with the two matches acting as the final opportunities before Pochettino names the final World Cup squad in May, ahead of June friendlies against Germany and Senegal.
While the clash features two teams hoping to be outside shots at the World Cup title this summer, it also pits Serie A stars against one another with AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic facing teammate Alexis Saelemaekers, while Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Napoli’s Kevin De Bruyne take center stage.
Looking to snap the USMNT’s undefeated run, Belgium enters undefeated itself in the last nine games, dating back to March 20, 2025.
Outside of the competition, it will also mark the first time the USMNT wear the new Stripes kit, the hit look manufactured by Nike for the nation’s first home World Cup since 1994.
Here’s how you can watch USMNT vs. Belgium’s high-profile international friendly.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Belgium Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Saturday, March 28
- Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT /
How to Watch USMNT vs. Belgium on TV and Live Stream
The matchup between the USMNT and Belgium will be available on TNT and TruTV across the United States, and fans can stream it on HBO MAX, with all options featuring English commentary. Spanish coverage of the match is also available through Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.
In Belgium, fans will need to tune into RTL TV, Sporza, or RTL Play to watch the match, while the game will be shown on Premier Sports Player and Premier Sports 2 in the United Kingdom.
Audiences in Mexico can watch the game on ESPN Mexico or, for those with an active subscription, on Disney+ Premium. There are no scheduled broadcasters for the game in Canada.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
TNT, TruTV, HBO MAX
Belgium
RTL TV, Sporza, RTL Play
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium
What’s Next for USMNT, Belgium?
High-profile matches ahead of the World Cup continue for both the USMNT and Belgium after Saturday, as they wrap up the March window with additional matches in the United States.
The USMNT will remain in Atlanta, before welcoming a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday night, while Belgium head to Chicago to face Mexico at Soldier Field on the same evening.
Following the March window, the USMNT will look ahead to June friendlies against Germany and Senegal, before taking on Group D at the 2026 World Cup, featuring the USMNT, Paraguay, Australia and either Kosovo or Turkïye.
Belgium’s pre-World Cup schedule will also feature two more matches after March, as the Red Devils face Croatia and Tunisia before playing in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.
READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.Follow BenSteiner00