The U.S. men’s national team is set to hit the pitch for the first time since crashing out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16, taking on Peru on Saturday in Orlando to kick off a four-match September and October international window.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has called in a fresh-faced group for the camp, headlined by eight teenagers and 13 uncapped players, 12 of whom are in their first national team camp altogether. Without veteran stars like Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, players will look to impress, with hopes of cracking first-choice rosters in the future.

The new World Cup cycle, leading up to the 2030 tournament, begins with the four-match window against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, before the USMNT looks ahead to the November window, which will see them play competitive fixtures in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

For Saturday though, all eyes are on Orlando and the youthful USMNT’s battle with Peru.

Here’s how to watch the action unfold.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Peru Kick Off?

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Inter&Co Stadium

Inter&Co Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Peru on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States can tune into English and Spanish broadcasts of Saturday’s clash. The English broadcasts will be on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, with Spanish commentary available on Telemundo, Universo and NBC Peacock.

In Mexico, the game will be shown on ESPN2 and Disney+ Premium, while those in Canada and the United Kingdom will not have a service providing coverage of the match.

In Peru, fans can tune in on América Televisión, América TVGO, Disney+ Premium and TV 360.

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English TNT, truTV, and HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo, and NBC Peacock. Peru Spanish América Televisión, América TVGO, Disney+ Premium, TV 360

What’s Next for the USMNT?

Mauricio Pochettino is ushering in a new era of the USMNT. | Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT has a busy September-October international window, with three fixtures remaining after the match against Peru in Orlando.

After the match, Pochettino’s men will prepare to face Chile in St. Louis on Sept. 29, before a clash with Mexico on Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona. The window wraps up on Oct. 3 against Canada in St. Paul, Minn., facing a Jesse Marsch-led Canadian team that enjoyed a record run to the round of 16 at the World Cup.

In November, the USMNT will play the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, hoping to qualify for the semifinals and finals to be played in the March international window.