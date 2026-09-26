USMNT vs. Peru—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Nearly two months removed from the disastrous 4–1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup round of 16, the U.S. men’s national team is ready to dive back into action and will host Peru for the first of four games in the September–October international window.

Led by the newly-extended manager, Mauricio Pochettino, the squad starkly differs from the World Cup team, with 12 first-timers in the group, including eight teenagers. Pochettino is igniting a new era for the program in the long build-up to the 2030 World Cup.

Peru comes into Saturday’s clash having missed out on the 2026 World Cup and boasts a group of veterans and youngsters alike. La Blanquirroja battled to a 3–1 loss to eventual World Cup champions Spain in a pre-tournament friendly and beat World Cup-bound Haiti, but have not qualified for the tournament since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The victory over Haiti is one of just two wins for Peru in its last 16 matches dating back to 2024.

USMNT vs. Peru Score Prediction

USMNT Youth Fall in First Test

Cavan Sullivan (right) is an exciting addition to Pochettino’s roster. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino has made it clear that he wants to assess talented prospects who could play a major role in years to come.

With little time to grasp the USMNT’s tactical identity since leaving their clubs for international duty, the newcomers will be thrown right into the pressure of an international game. As talented as 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan and the other youngsters have proven themselves to be, the pressure of wearing the Stars and Stripes at the senior level for the first time could shock them far more than anything they have felt at the club level.

Against Peru, the USMNT should expect a tough physical test and a team used to the grueling weather conditions that can define games in Orlando. At the same time, the USMNT has few proven attacking options up the middle, with a largely out-of-form 18-year-old Julian Hall potentially leading the line.

Given the extended window and more significant tests against Mexico and Canada in the final two matches, there is the opportunity to make mistakes in this first game.

USMNT’s lack of cohesion: While many of the USMNT players in this camp are playing at a good level with their respective clubs, few have spent time together in the national team picture. That lack of cohesion could prove costly.

While many of the USMNT players in this camp are playing at a good level with their respective clubs, few have spent time together in the national team picture. That lack of cohesion could prove costly. Nerves: Understandably, wearing the USMNT kit for the first time could worry some of the younger athletes, potentially putting them at risk of mistakes.

Understandably, wearing the USMNT kit for the first time could worry some of the younger athletes, potentially putting them at risk of mistakes. Adjustments: Without the cast that took center stage at the World Cup, the USMNT could shift its tactical setup as well, potentially leaving themselves open to missed defensive assignments that Peru will punish.

Score Prediction: USMNT 1–2 Peru

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Peru

Mauricio Pochettino could experiment heavily with his starting lineup. | FotMob

Pochettino hinted ahead of the match that he would be more experimental against Peru, hoping to have his best options for the more testing matches later in the window. With his eye on the long-term outlook of the team and the lack of consequence in Saturday’s result, expect plenty of young talents to make their debuts.

The manager’s starting lineup likely won’t last long, though. The USMNT and Peru have agreed to 11 substitutes for the match, making it possible to see 22 of the 28 rostered players in the single contest.

On the right side of midfield, Sullivan could be thrown into action, especially given his incredible form with the Philadelphia Union, which has seen him post six goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Meanwhile, his teammate, 6'5" Neil Pierre, could start at center back alongside the experienced Miles Robinson.

In attack, a pair of Red Bull New York youngsters could lead the way, with Adri Mehmeti in central midfield, looking to create chances for his longtime academy and MLS teammate, Hall, up top. At the same time, defensive midfield could bear a more veteran presence, with Tyler Adams holding things down alongside Yunus Musah. The latter, despite having 2022 World Cup experience under his belt, had fallen out of favor with Pochettino before a recent resurgence with club side AC Milan.

With the number of changes available, Pochettino could opt for an entirely different lineup in the second half, or make changes earlier to test the depth of his system.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Peru (4-2-3-1): Schwake; Freeman, Robinson, Pierre, Westfield; Adams, Musah; Sullivan, Mehmeti, Campbell; Hall

Peru Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

A look at how Peru could line up against the USMNT. | FotMob

Those familiar with MLS will recognize a few key players in Peru’s potential lineup, with longtime Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallesse set to start between the sticks.

Overall, the South American side is in a period of flux after falling out of the group stage of the 2024 Copa América and missing out on the World Cup. Manager Mano Menezes could look to FC Copenhagen’s Marcos López as a key option, along with 18-year-old Maxloren Castro, who has been linked with a move to Europe.

Among the veterans, Yoshimar Yotún and André Carrillo bring over 100 caps of experience and will look to demand possession in the group, while the tactical setup likely focuses on maintaining a strong overall defensive shape. Meanwhile, Orlando midfielder Wilder Cartagena could provide an attacking spark.

The USMNT will be tested against Peru’s stingy block, but will get firsthand experience with the intensity that a South American opponent can bring, even to a friendly affair.

Peru predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-3-3): Gallese; López, Garces, Araujo, Sonne; Noriega, Cartagena, Carrillo; Vidales, Lapadula, Castro

What Time Does USMNT vs. Peru Kick Off?

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Inter.Co Stadium, Orlando

Inter.Co Stadium, Orlando Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Peru on TV, Live Stream

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English TNT, truTV, HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo, Peacock