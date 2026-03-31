How to Watch USMNT vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Needing a significant bounce-back after a tough defeat, the U.S. men’s national team will host World Cup favorite Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday hoping for a confidence boost to end the March international window.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side collapsed in the second half and fell 5–2 against Belgium on Saturday. There were positives to take away from the match, though, especially in the first half. Now, the USMNT will look for a more complete performance to secure a good result against another top-10 ranked opponent.

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Portugal will also be looking for a better showing than what it produced in the 0–0 draw against Mexico at the weekend. Roberto Martínez’s side dominated possession but, without Cristiano Ronaldo, it lacked punch in the final third.

The Argentine boss has sky-high ambitions for the USMNT come the 2026 World Cup, but after such a resounding defeat, it’s important to turn the page and deliver against Portugal in the final game the Stars and Stripes will play before the tournament camp begins in less than two months’ time.

Here’s how you can watch USMNT vs. Portugal in another tough challenge for the World Cup co-hosts.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Portugal Kick-Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m BST (April 1)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Portugal on TV and Live Stream

Christian Pulisic will be hoping to return to form against Portugal. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

USMNT fans across the United States have multiple ways to watch the clash against Portugal. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and TruTV, while HBO MAX also has the streaming rights.

Audiences in the U.S. that want to tune into the Spanish speaking broadcast can do so on Telemundo and Universo.

Elsewhere in North America, ESPN2 will televise the game in Mexico, and those with an active account can stream the contest on Disney+ Premium. Unfortunately for audiences in Canada the USMNT friendly doesn’t have any scheduled broadcasters.

Those in the United Kingdom that are interested in some midnight international friendly action can watch the game on Premier Sports 2.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TNT, TruTV, HBO MAX, Telemundo, Universo United Kingdom Premier Sports 2 Mexico ESPN2 , Disney+ Premium

What’s Next for USMNT, Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to become a World Cup winner this summer. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

The friendly in Atlanta will conclude the USMNT’s and Portugal’s March activity, and the teams won’t reconvene until the summer, when the final World Cup preparations begin.

Pochettino’s side will face Senegal on May 31 and then Germany on June 6 in its final two dress rehearsals before taking on Paraguay on June 12 to start its 2026 World Cup campaign.

On the other hand, a friendly against Chile on June 6 is the only remaining scheduled warm-up match for Portugal before its World Cup debut against whoever advances from the World Cup playoff match between Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on June 17.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC