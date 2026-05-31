How to Watch USMNT vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team will host Senegal for an international friendly on Sunday night, the first of two pre-tournament games before the team kicks off the 2026 World Cup on home soil on June 12.

Taking place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the USMNT will face a formidable test as they look to find chemistry against the 2025 AFCON finalists, who were controversially stripped of the title months after defeating Morocco to become African champions.

Led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT unveiled the official 26-man roster for the World Cup on Tuesday in New York City and have since been training at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center just south of Atlanta.

With the USMNT talents of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, among others, facing Senegal’s superstars, Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and more, Sunday’s match will be one you won’t want to miss.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Senegal Kick Off?

Location : Charlotte, N.C.

: Charlotte, N.C. Stadium : Bank of America Stadium

: Bank of America Stadium Date : Sunday, May 31

: Sunday, May 31 Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

Christian Pulisic will look to rebuild his confidence ahead of the World Cup. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

USMNT fans at home can watch the friendly against Senegal on TBS, TNT, HBO Max, and NBC Peacock in English, with Spanish coverage available on Telemundo and Universo.



In Senegal, the match will be broadcast on RTS 1, while fans in Mexico can tune in through ESPN and Disney+. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the game on Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports Player.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TBS, HBO Max, TNT, NBC Peacock, Telemundo, Universo Mexico ESPN, Disney+ Senegal RTS 1 United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

What’s Next for USMNT, Senegal?

World Cup preparations have kicked into high gear. Both nations will have one more tune-up friendly after Sunday’s outing. The USMNT will head to Chicago to play Germany in a send-off game in front of an expected sold-out Soldier Field on June 6, while Senegal face Saudi Arabia on June 9 in San Antonio, Texas.

The USMNT will take on Group D foe Paraguay in Los Angeles to kick off the World Cup on June 12. Meanwhile, Senegal will have a longer wait before their tournament play begins, kicking off June 16 against France in East Rutherford, N.J.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC