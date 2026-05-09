How Tottenham’s Final Three Fixtures Compare to Relegation Rivals West Ham

One of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are heading to the Championship, that much seems all but guaranteed.

Nottingham Forest’s incredible run of recent form—14 points from a possible 18, including a 5–0 trouncing of Sunderland—has put the beaten Europa League semifinalists six ahead of West Ham with just three games of the Premier League season remaining.

Spurs are just a point ahead of West Ham, thanks to two wins on the spin, but can’t afford to rest on their laurels even though things appear to be clicking into place under former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The tension will be palpable for gameweek 36 of the season, which sees West Ham take to the field first on Sunday before Tottenham are in action on Monday night.

Tottenham and West Ham’s Remaining Fixtures Compared

The Premier League’s relegation scrap has seemingly been whittled down to two teams. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tottenham (17th, 37 points) West Ham (18th, 36 points) Leeds (H) - May 11, 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Arsenal (H) - May 10, 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET Chelsea (A) - May 19, 8.15 p.m. BST / 3.15 p.m. ET Newcastle (A) - May 17, 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET Everton (H) - May 24, 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET Leeds (H) - May 24, 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET

While Tottenham supporters have actively rooted against their own to ensure previous Arsenal Premier League title bids have gone up in smoke, the fanbase should be unified in their support of the Gunners on Sunday.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s side would greatly aid Spurs’ survival bid, especially as they’re hosting a Leeds United team that may be taking their foot off the gas in May, given that they’re pretty much safe.

A result for West Ham could hand Manchester City the title, despite their slip-up at Everton, so it wouldn’t be all bad news for the Lilywhites—but it’d make their task of staying up considerably more difficult. Imagine the pressure they’ll be under for that Monday night fixture.

After that, Spurs visit Stamford Bridge in a midweek clash after Chelsea’s FA Cup final with Manchester City. It’s a fixture that will evoke memories of the “Battle of the Bridge” from a decade ago, when the Blues fought back from 2–0 down to earn the point that sealed the league title for miracle-workers Leicester City.

West Ham are up at Newcastle United on the penultimate weekend, perhaps encouraged by their win at St. James’ Park last season. Newcastle did stop the rot against Brighton & Hove Albion, but won’t be playing for much in their final home outing of 2025–26.

Both teams are at home on the final day, with Spurs hosting Everton and West Ham facing Leeds—a side who have already triumphed at London Stadium this season in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

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