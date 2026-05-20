How Tottenham, West Ham’s Final Premier League Fixtures Compare

The Premier League title race has been sewn up before the final day of the season, but the relegation scrap remains undecided.

Sunday marks the season finale and it remains to be seen who will join Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley in gracing the Championship. There will be devastation for one of Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United this weekend.

Spurs boast the advantage in their surprise relegation fight, Roberto De Zerbi’s men currently two points clear of 18th-placed West Ham and with a vastly superior goal difference. However, the tables could still turn.

Here’s who Tottenham and West Ham face in their final Premier League fixture.

Tottenham vs. West Ham: How Their Last Fixtures Compare

Tottenham control their own destiny. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham West Ham Everton (H) Leeds (H)

It’s advantage Tottenham in the fight for survival. They know that victory will guarantee their safety this Sunday, while a draw is just as fruitful with West Ham’s goal difference of -22 paling in comparison to Tottenham’s -10.

Unfortunately for Spurs, wins have not been easy to come by, especially on home turf. They welcome Everton to north London for their last outing having won just two league matches on their own patch this term. No team has picked up fewer points at home in the Premier League.

In better news, Everton appear to have given up. Their European hopes have been dashed by a string of bad results, with the Toffees having won just one of their last eight games. Spurs know avoiding defeat will be enough, although an 11th league loss at home this season remains firmly on the cards.

There’s still hope for West Ham. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Tuesday night defeat to Chelsea kept the West Ham dream alive. No matter what, they know they must win on the final day of the season and rely on Everton and former manager David Moyes doing them an enormous favor across London.

West Ham are also on home turf for their final match, welcoming a Leeds United side with nothing on the line to the London Stadium. The Yorkshire outfit are in fine form and have picked up four points since learning of their safety, meaning they will be no pushovers this weekend.

The Hammers have lost their last three matches, but their home form has saved them in recent weeks. A harsh defeat to Arsenal is their only loss at home in their last seven Premier League games. Survival is not yet out of the question.

Premier League Table: Relegation Fight

Position Club Goal Difference Points Form 17th Tottenham -10 38 DWWDL 18th West Ham -22 36 DWLLL

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