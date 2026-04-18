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How Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

The relegation battle in the Premier League is shaping up to be a photo-finish.
Amanda Langell|
The four teams are battling against relegation.
The four teams are battling against relegation. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

More dropped points for Tottenham Hotspur leave Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the drop zone, clinging to life in the Premier League alongside West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Spurs were on the brink of collecting their first league win of 2026 when a stoppage-time equalizer from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Georginio Rutter ensured the spoils were shared in a disappointing 2–2 draw in north London. Tottenham remain in 18th place, above relegation-bound Wolverhampton Wolves and Burnley.

Safety is still well within striking distance, but not if Nottingham Forest and West Ham string together victories in the final month of the season. Leeds, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in 15th place after a thumping 3–0 win over Wolves, which all but condemned Rob Edwards’s side to the Championship.

There’s still surely plenty of twists to come in the relegation battle, though, and the remaining Premier League games for those fighting to stay up could make all the difference.

Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Fixtures Compared

Xavi Simmons
Tottenham threw away what looked like a surefire win. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham (31 points)

West Ham (32 points

Nott’m Forest (33 points)

Leeds (39 points)

Crystal Palace (A) – April 20

Burnley (H) – April 19

Wolves (A) – April 25

Everton (H) – April 25

Sunderland (A) – April 24

Bournemouth (A) – April 22

Aston Villa (A) – May 3

Brentford (A) – May 2

Chelsea (A) – May 4

Burnley (H) – May 1

Leeds (H) – May 11

Arsenal (H) – May 10

Newcastle (H) – May 10

Tottenham (A) – May 11

Chelsea (A) – May 17

Newcastle (A) – May 17

Man Utd (A) – May 17

Brighton (H) - May 17

Everton (H) - May 24

Leeds (H) - May 24

Bournemouth (H) - May 24

West Ham (A) - May 24

Despite their troubling form, Tottenham will like their odds of securing a win against the woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers. Three points are an absolute necessity against the last-place side, considering next up is a trip to Villa Park.

Then Spurs return home to take on Leeds, a match that could determine their fate. Dropped points would spell disaster with Chelsea and Everton the final two teams on the docket for the north London outfit.

Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United are trending in the right direction. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham get an extra few days to prepare for their bout with Crystal Palace—and they need it, if their past encounters with the Eagles are any indication. The Hammers have won just one of their last seven clashes against last season’s FA Cup winners.

Taking on a tricky Everton side and seventh-place Brentford present even tougher challenges, but Nuno Espírito Santo’s men must channel their best form to snag some results, because league-leaders Arsenal are waiting in the wings.

A trip to St James’ Park comes one week later, before a must-see battle with Leeds unfolds on the final matchday of the season. Depending on how the table shakes out, the bout could decide which team stays up and which team goes down.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest have a tough slew of fixtures coming. | Molly Darlington/UEFA/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest will be wishing for an easier schedule to close out the season. After taking on Burnley in a must-win match at the City Ground, the Tricky Trees face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Not helping matters are Europa League matches against Aston Villa in between the fixtures. After the second leg of the semifinals, Vítor Pereira’s men return back to Premier League action to take on Newcastle, a team they are winless against in their last five encounters.

Then it’s a trip to Old Trafford on the second-to-last matchday, before Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth on May 24. The Tricky Trees have not bested the Cherries since 2015—and that match came in the Championship.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United have some breathing room. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Unlike their biggest competitors, Leeds’ final stretch of fixtures avoids the league’s top teams. Bournemouth away is the biggest challenge left on their schedule before they face off with teams in the bottom half of the table.

Then, Daniel Farke’s men host Burnley, eager to avenge their 2–0 defeat in the reverse fixture. A trip to north London to take on Spurs looms large, where three points for Leeds would do wonders to assure their safety—and potentially doom Tottenham.

Rounding out their Premier League slate is a home bout with Brighton and then a battle with West Ham. The Whites will hope by then, only the Hammers will need a result to keep their place in the English top flight.

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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