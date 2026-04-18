How Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

More dropped points for Tottenham Hotspur leave Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the drop zone, clinging to life in the Premier League alongside West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Spurs were on the brink of collecting their first league win of 2026 when a stoppage-time equalizer from Brighton & Hove Albion’s Georginio Rutter ensured the spoils were shared in a disappointing 2–2 draw in north London. Tottenham remain in 18th place, above relegation-bound Wolverhampton Wolves and Burnley.

Safety is still well within striking distance, but not if Nottingham Forest and West Ham string together victories in the final month of the season. Leeds, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in 15th place after a thumping 3–0 win over Wolves, which all but condemned Rob Edwards’s side to the Championship.

There’s still surely plenty of twists to come in the relegation battle, though, and the remaining Premier League games for those fighting to stay up could make all the difference.

Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Fixtures Compared

Tottenham threw away what looked like a surefire win. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham (31 points) West Ham (32 points Nott’m Forest (33 points) Leeds (39 points) – Crystal Palace (A) – April 20 Burnley (H) – April 19 – Wolves (A) – April 25 Everton (H) – April 25 Sunderland (A) – April 24 Bournemouth (A) – April 22 Aston Villa (A) – May 3 Brentford (A) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 4 Burnley (H) – May 1 Leeds (H) – May 11 Arsenal (H) – May 10 Newcastle (H) – May 10 Tottenham (A) – May 11 Chelsea (A) – May 17 Newcastle (A) – May 17 Man Utd (A) – May 17



Brighton (H) - May 17 Everton (H) - May 24 Leeds (H) - May 24 Bournemouth (H) - May 24 West Ham (A) - May 24

Despite their troubling form, Tottenham will like their odds of securing a win against the woeful Wolverhampton Wanderers. Three points are an absolute necessity against the last-place side, considering next up is a trip to Villa Park.

Then Spurs return home to take on Leeds, a match that could determine their fate. Dropped points would spell disaster with Chelsea and Everton the final two teams on the docket for the north London outfit.

West Ham United are trending in the right direction. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

West Ham get an extra few days to prepare for their bout with Crystal Palace—and they need it, if their past encounters with the Eagles are any indication. The Hammers have won just one of their last seven clashes against last season’s FA Cup winners.

Taking on a tricky Everton side and seventh-place Brentford present even tougher challenges, but Nuno Espírito Santo’s men must channel their best form to snag some results, because league-leaders Arsenal are waiting in the wings.

A trip to St James’ Park comes one week later, before a must-see battle with Leeds unfolds on the final matchday of the season. Depending on how the table shakes out, the bout could decide which team stays up and which team goes down.

Nottingham Forest have a tough slew of fixtures coming. | Molly Darlington/UEFA/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest will be wishing for an easier schedule to close out the season. After taking on Burnley in a must-win match at the City Ground, the Tricky Trees face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Not helping matters are Europa League matches against Aston Villa in between the fixtures. After the second leg of the semifinals, Vítor Pereira’s men return back to Premier League action to take on Newcastle, a team they are winless against in their last five encounters.

Then it’s a trip to Old Trafford on the second-to-last matchday, before Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth on May 24. The Tricky Trees have not bested the Cherries since 2015—and that match came in the Championship.

Leeds United have some breathing room. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Unlike their biggest competitors, Leeds’ final stretch of fixtures avoids the league’s top teams. Bournemouth away is the biggest challenge left on their schedule before they face off with teams in the bottom half of the table.

Then, Daniel Farke’s men host Burnley, eager to avenge their 2–0 defeat in the reverse fixture. A trip to north London to take on Spurs looms large, where three points for Leeds would do wonders to assure their safety—and potentially doom Tottenham.

Rounding out their Premier League slate is a home bout with Brighton and then a battle with West Ham. The Whites will hope by then, only the Hammers will need a result to keep their place in the English top flight.

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