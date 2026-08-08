How U.S. Soccer Prodigy Cavan Sullivan Is Making History With His New Adidas Cleats

Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to ever play in an MLS match back in 2024 and has enjoyed a breakout summer with the Philadelphia Union in 2026. Yet, he’s making more history than just his performances on the pitch.

Playing for the Union as a 16-year-old, having made his debut at 14, Sullivan is the first player in elite soccer to wear Adidas’ 3D-printed cleats, bringing the technology into professional games for the first time.

Sullivan debuted the cleats against Red Bull New York on July 23 and has continued to wear them. They are the latest innovation in soccer cleat technology, after the era of high-ankle socks, elastic and laceless setups, and more over recent years.

A close-up look at Cavan Sullivan’s new cleats. | Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Adidas developed the cleats through its R.A.P project, standing for Radical Athlete Perception, which alters the fit precisely to the athlete’s foot and can support an individual’s exact foot shape. Pink for Sullivan, they don’t stand out among the World Cup-influenced pink cleat trend of 2026, but are striking under closer examination.

The weaving through different printed layers of the shoe appears to leave more open mesh areas near the top, striking area of the cleat, while being closer-knit or fully solid near the sole of the shoe. The studs, meanwhile, appear secondary and not of the same 3D-printed materials.

First shown to fans at the Adidas flagship store in Las Vegas, the cleats marked the technology’s first step into soccer, after the company had previously unveiled slip-on sneakers in 2025 using similar 3D printing approaches.

How Sullivan Has Fared in the Cleats

Cavan Sullivan has made significant strides in the 2026 MLS season. | Courtesy of the Philadelphia Union

Reports suggest Adidas chose Sullivan to showcase the cleats for his skills and bravado as one of the game’s most exciting young players and an American prodigy in the sport. Since first hitting the pitch, he’s thrived in them as well.

Against the Red Bulls, he led the game with six successful dribbles and created a chance, while looking a step above the other young U.S. men’s national team prospects on the pitch, including 17-year-old Julian Hall, who was one of the top strikers early in the season.

Since the Red Bulls match, Sullivan helped the Union to a dramatic 3–2 win over Atlanta United and was the best player on the pitch in the Leagues Cup opening loss to Cruz Azul, as his side fell 1–0 to the Mexican titans, despite his five dribbles and two created chances.

“Innovation at Adidas is about creating the best for the athlete, at speed,” Alasdhair Willis, chief creative officer at Adidas, told The Athletic. “Project R.A.P. is an innovation platform focused on how we deliver feel of movement and a bespoke fit in sports performance products that is progressive and unlocks true athlete benefit.

“Cavan is the perfect athlete to showcase the potential of this innovation, a future star on and off the field, an open and curious mindset, matched with an exciting playing style.”

Set to join Manchester City once he turns 18, Sullivan has a goal and an assist in nine MLS matches this season, but has improved with more responsibilities under interim manager Ryan Richter, who took over after the defending Supporters’ Shield champions sat bottom of the league under 2025 MLS Coach of the Year, Bradley Carnell.