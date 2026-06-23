How USMNT Could Face England at the World Cup During the U.S.’s 250th Anniversary

For the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the U.S. men’s national team could engage in a bit of history, battling England this summer in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT has already clinched a spot in the round of 32—winning Group D with a match to spare— and could face England as early as the quarterfinals if things fall exactly into place. Otherwise, only a World Cup final clash would be in the cards, as much as that seems unlikely.

Beyond their history on the battlefield in the American Revolution, the two nations have a more recent storied soccer history, battling in the same group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and playing to a famous 1–1 draw in South Africa in 2010, which allowed the USMNT to top its group.

Here’s how they could meet on U.S. soil this summer.

Option 1: Quarterfinal in Los Angeles

The USMNT got its World Cup campaign off to a dream start in Los Angeles. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

USMNT : Win Group D + win two knockout games

: Win Group D + win two knockout games England: Second in Group L + win two knockout games

The USMNT won Group D, and if it wins each of its round of 32 and round of 16 matches, then the Americans would reach the stage where they could potentially line up against England.

The round of 32 pits the U.S. against a third-place finisher from one of Groups B, E, F, I or J. That opponent could be Bosnia & Herzegovina out of Group B or the stubborn Ecuador out of Group E. F is very much up for grabs, with any of Sweden, Japan or the Netherlands in contention. I is similarly open and perhaps the most testing, with Norway and Senegal potentially sliding through in third. J may throw up one of Algeria, Austria or even Jordan.

The round of 16 opponent would be the winner of a match between the Group G’s top finisher and a third-place finisher from groups A, E, H, I or J. It could mean a date with either Belgium or Egypt in Seattle, or a potential challenge from Senegal or Norway, with plenty of other possibilities.

For England, the path would be to finish second in Group L, which would see the team face the runner-up from Group K in Toronto—one Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan—before a round of 16 clash with either the winner of Group H, which includes Spain, Cabo Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia or the runner-up of Group J, which features Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

It would take a few upsets, but this is as early as the two teams could clash.

Option 2: The Final in New Jersey

The World Cup final could be a chance for the USMNT and England to meet each other. | Isaiah Vazquez/FIFA/Getty Images

If England likewise wins its group, then the the earliest it could face the U.S. would be at the World Cup final, as the two nations would be on opposite sides of the 32-team knockout bracket. The final is on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and would mark a truly patriotic affair.

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