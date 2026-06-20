The U.S. men’s national team is cruising to a spot in the knockout rounds after opening 2026 World Cup play with two dominant wins, with its spot atop Group D sealed on Friday night before the final round of opening games.

The Stars and Stripes demolished Group D foe Paraguay, 4–1, in its opener last week at SoFi Stadium, before pulling Australia into its path of destruction, downing the team from Down Under 2–0 in Seattle.

The U.S. will want to conclude the group stage with a perfect record, but top spot in Group D is already ensured thanks to Paraguay’s victory over Türkiye. The only teams that can match the USMNT’s tally of six points have already lost to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who now can’t be overtaken thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Here is how the USMNT’s path to the knockout stage could play out, including who the team could face in the round of 32 and where.

Current Group D Standings

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Diff. Points 1. USA 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Australia 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. Paraguay 2 1 0 1 -2 3 4. Türkiye 2 0 0 2 -3 0

What the 2026 World Cup Knockout Stage Holds for USMNT

The USMNT could face Senegal in the round of 32. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Potential Round of 32 Opponent

As the top side in Group D, the USMNT will play its round of 32 match on July 1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., just a short commute from the team’s World Cup home training base in Irvine, Calif.

The Americans would battle the third place finisher from either Group B, E, F, I or J, with the identity of this opponent only established once the entire first round has concluded. Group B could spit out Bosnia & Herzegovina or Qatar, while E may be the stubborn Ecuador. F is very much up for grabs, with any of Sweden, Japan or the Netherlands in contention. I is similarly open and perhaps the most testing, with Norway and Senegal potentially sliding through in third. J may throw up one of Algeria, Austria or even Jordan.

USMNT's Projected Knockout Stage

Should the USMNT advance to the round of 16, the Stars and Stripes would likely be up against the winner of Group G. New Zealand surprisingly top those standings after one game, but Belgium would be the most likely winner.

The ‘Golden Generation’ of years gone is not what it once was, potentially giving the U.S. a strong chance of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Spain would be the most likely opponent for Pochettino’s side, posing a devilish matchup between the champion of Europe and co-host.

In the even of an unlikely U.S. win, the semifinal could spell a matchup with competition favorite France. On the other side of the draw, potentially awaiting the USMNT in the final, is the likes of England, Argentina, Portugal and Brazil.

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Where USMNT Will Play in 2026 World Cup Knockout Rounds

The USMNT will remain on the West Coast after winning Group D. | Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Round Stadium Location Round of 32 Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. Round of 16 Lumen Field Seattle Quarterfinal SoFi Stadium Inglewood, Calif. Semifinal AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas Final MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.

By topping the group, the USMNT has limited its travel demands over the coming weeks. The first three knockout rounds are all on the West Coast, bouncing between California and Seattle (much like its group-stage schedule) before a potential trip to Texas for a semi before the final in East Rutherford, N.J.

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