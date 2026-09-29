How Vinicius Junior Fared in Brazil’s Win Over Australia

Brazil was seeking a second goal when Bruno Guimarães scythed a teasing pass in behind the right-hand side of Australia’s stretched defense.

The recipient must’ve been grateful, the weight was pinpoint. It was like Tom Brady had spotted a wide open Randy Moss running a post route for six.

But Guimarães wasn’t passing to the equivalent of 2007 Moss, who caught a record 23 touchdowns for the perfect Pats until David Tyree got involved. Brazil’s No. 7 is instead role-playing as Raiders Randy, who spent two miserable, barren years in Oakland before teaming up with Brady in New England.

As a result, Vinícius Júnior’s touch eluded him. Instead of setting up a finish beyond Patrick Beach, Viní’s outside-of-the-boot reception only sparked confusion with his lower limbs. There was no shot on goal, with a clumsy second touch meaning the ball rolled harmlessly out of play. The winger toepoked the ball toward the advertising boards and turned back, exasperated.

This isn’t him—not the player who’s scored double-digit La Liga goals in each of the previous four campaigns anyway—but it’s the Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid supporters have grown frustratingly familiar with at the start of the 2026–27 season.

Vinícius Júnior vs. Australia

Viní Jr’s penalty masked another unconvincing performance. | Patrick HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images

It seemed like the aforementioned sequence would define Vinícius Júnior’s performance at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti, who oversaw Viní Jr’s evolution from the man Karim Benzema convinced was “playing against” Real Madrid into the Frenchman’s closest ally on-field, retained the 26-year-old in his starting lineup after Friday’s 1–1 draw in Townsville.

Ancelotti suggested his team were hindered by a woeful playing surface until Rayan snatched a last-gasp equalizer, as Viní Jr suffered through a forgettable hour before his withdrawal.

Brazil’s No. 7, long heralded as his country’s greatest hope amid Neymar’s gradual deterioration, had teased dominance at this summer’s World Cup. He scored four times as the Seleção topped a tough Group C, but failed to notch a single goal contribution in the knockout stages as Brazil suffered its earliest elimination at the tournament since 1990.

Supporters were desperate to see something from the out-of-sorts Viní in Brisbane, but they were left disappointed until the penalty sequence in the closing stages. An attempted nutmeg was successful almost accidentally, and the winger made the most of the contact that arrived from Nestory Irankunda to win a spot-kick. His effort from 12 yards was pinpoint, beating an outstretched Beach to his right.

Ancelotti and José Mourinho will hope that this success from the spot will release the shackles and allow the tension that’s seemingly plaguing the free spirit to ease. However, the 80 minutes that preceded his goal hardly offered encouragement.

Once again, the online criticism was scathing. Brazilian reporter and commentator Guilherme Azevedo wrote of Viní’s continued “embarrassing level” with the national team after a particularly poor first-half showing, adding, rather hyperbolically, that “watching one of his games causes despair.”

The winger‘s status as the protagonist of a soccer-crazed nation who also dons the iconic white of Real Madrid means he’s scrutinized unlike any other. His current rut is undeniable, but an underwhelming six weeks can't undermine several years of greatness.

Brazilian supporters, however, have a right to feel somewhat aggrieved. His record with the national team remains modest at best (14 goals in 56 caps), and Tuesday’s performance did little to suggest that Viní will successfully assume Neymar’s mantle as the Seleção prepares for the 2028 Copa América and 2030 World Cup.

Vinícius Júnior vs. Australia Stats Snapshot

Statistic Tally Goals 1 Assists 0 Chances Created 2 Shots on Target 1 Penalties Won 1 Successful Dribbles 1 (25% success rate) Touches 40 Touches in Opposition Box 7 Accurate Crosses 0 Defensive Contributions 0

When Do Viní Jr, Brazil Play Next?

Brazil is heading to India for the final game of the merged September-October break. | Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Brazil has completed its tour Down Under, with a 4–2 victory in Brisbane, topped off by Viní Jr’s successful penalty, confirming a positive end to the Seleção’s stay in Australia.

Ancelotti’s side are now heading to Kolkata for a historic friendly against India on Oct. 3. It will be the first time the two nations have ever met, with the hosts currently sitting 138th in FIFA’s world rankings.

Indian supporters will be desperate to catch a glimpse of Brazil’s superstars, namely Viní Jr. He’ll certainly have the chance to cash in on some wretched defending this weekend, before he returns to a hostile Bernabéu for Real Madrid’s first La Liga bout post-break against Villarreal on Oct. 10.