How and Why Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Could Play in Copa Libertadores

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas says it is his “dream” to see the club and Lionel Messi play in the Copa Libertadores and that he has had conversations with CONMEBOL about the possibility.

Usually reserved for the top teams in South America, the Copa Libertadores included Liga MX clubs as invitees from 1998 until 2016. While no Liga MX side ever won, they left their mark—Tigres UANL reached the final in 2015, after Cruz Azul and Chivas Guadalajara did the same in 2001 and 2010, respectively.

In the last 10 years, though, no Concacaf teams have been in the competition and MLS clubs have never been invited to participate—leaving the Concacaf Champions Cup as the most significant trophy to win on an annual basis.

“It’s a dream. Obviously, I’ve had conversations with CONMEBOL about participating in the Copa Libertadores,” Mas told reporters in his first media availability of 2026. “There is precedent, because Mexican clubs have played in the Libertadores before.”

“I say it publicly. I have said it inside MLS. I believe that the champions of MLS, as well as those of Liga MX, deserve a spot,” Mas added. “I know these are issues between Concacaf and CONMEBOL, but I think that somehow we can continue growing football across the hemisphere. With the participation of North American and Mexican clubs, I believe the competition would be better.”

Among the chief issues are travel, costs and, as of 2025, qualification spots for the FIFA Club World Cup, with the next tournament set to take place in 2029. Should Miami, or another MLS or Concacaf team, prevail in the Copa Libertadores, there is no precedent for how they would qualify for the tournament.

Inter Miami Set 2026 Goals

Inter Miami have targeted the Concacaf Champions Cup as their primary goal in 2026. | Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

While the Copa Libertadores remains a long-term dream for Mas and Inter Miami, there are more pressing matters in the short term as they look ahead to the 2026 season, which will see them open the new Miami Freedom Park in April.

Moments after winning MLS Cup in December 2025, Mas and co-owner David Beckham insisted that winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup was the club’s main priority. At the same time, they will hope to defend MLS Cup and claim a second Supporters’ Shield and Leagues Cup.

If there’s any club set up to make a real challenge at winning every possible trophy, it would be the Herons. They have signed Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez to contracts, transferred in the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair, snapped up former Premier League and La Liga fullback Sergio Reguilón, and are closing on a return for Tadeo Allende.

Mas also confirmed reports that Miami are in negotiations with Rayados de Monterrey for Mexico national team striker Germán Berterame, with hopes of securing him ahead of the club’s opening match against LAFC on Feb. 22.

