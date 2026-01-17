Inter Miami Seeking Blockbuster Transfer of Mexico National Team Striker—Report

Inter Miami are looking to add Mexico national team attacker Germán Berterame, according to several reports, with the club looking to secure the forward as a Designated Player.

The reigning MLS Cup champions would pay Rayados de Monterrey Berterame’s release clause, which reports indicate is at $15 million.

However, as ESPN state, a deal has not yet been finalized. Berterame, meanwhile, started for Rayados in a 5–1 win over Mazatlán on Friday and was named to Mexico’s squad for the upcoming January friendlies against Bolivia and Panama.

Berterame would likely be a key starter for Miami as a central attacker in front of Lionel Messi, who primarily plays as a second forward or advanced attacking midfielder. The 27-year-old Mexico international previously played in Argentina with San Lorenzo and Patronato before debuting in Liga MX with Atlético San Luis in 2019, going on to win the 2021 Apertura Golden Boot.

Since joining Monterrey in 2022, he has tallied 67 goals and 15 assists in 152 matches across all competitions, becoming an option for Mexico’s national team after securing a passport as a naturalized citizen.

Earlier in the offseason, Miami reached a new one-year contract with veteran striker Luis Suárez. However, the 38-year-old former FC Barcelona star struggled to produce and was excluded from the starting lineup in all but one playoff match in the run to beating Vancouver Whitecaps for the club’s first MLS Cup.

Should Miami secure Berterame, it would be the next step in an aggressive offseason that has already seen them secure 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, as well as former Premier League fullback Sergio Reguilón, among others.

Sales Likely Needed to Fit Roster Models

Tomás Avilés is one of Miami's four U22 players and could be sold to make space for a roster restructure. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Led by owners Jorge and José Mas, as well as David Beckham, Inter Miami has been one of the most creative teams in its roster build, making the most of Messi’s allure, the market and its specialized roster spots.

Yet, the Herons would likely need to sell a player to add Berterame’s DP salary. In their current roster model, the club has filled two of the available three DP slots and four U22 Initiative signings.

MLS teams can pursue either the three DP, three U22 model or the two DP, four U22 model, both featuring player contracts that count minimally towards a club’s annual salary cap.

Without a Berterame move, they likely opt for the two DP, four U22 player model. Still, they will have to shift to fit the Mexican striker in, perhaps moving on from one of the U22 players, including Tomás Avilés, Mateo Silvetti, or Telasco Segovia, to also continue with David Ayala, recently acquired in a U22 slot from the Portland Timbers.

The Herons reported back to Miami on Friday to begin 2026 MLS preseason preparations. They will depart for a three-match South American tour across Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador before eyeing their MLS regular-season opener on Feb. 21 against LAFC.

