How Wrexham’s Final Day Championship Fixture Compares to Playoff Rivals Hull, Derby

Wrexham were unable to reduce the race for the final playoff spot in the Championship to two teams heading into the final day, as they were beaten by champions Coventry City on Sunday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s side had the chance to take complete command of sixth spot in the Midlands, but were beaten 3–1 at a relaxed but later feverish Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ollie Rathbone canceled out Brandon Thomas-Asante’s opener with a sweet left-footed strike, but Wrexham were undone by a lovely Victor Torp free-kick with 10 minutes to play before the excellent Ephron Mason-Clark sealed the home side’s victory.

Mason-Clark’s strike in stoppage time was one Wrexham could’ve done without, given that goal difference could prove decisive when it’s all said and done.

Now, only one matchday remains in the second tier, with the three in playoff contention set for a tense and fraught final day.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 45 Games

Wrexham faced the champions on the penultimate matchday. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Place Team Points Goal Difference Games Played 1 Coventry City 92 +48 45 2 Ipswich Town 80 +30 44 3 Millwall 80 +13 45 4 Middlesbrough 79 +25 45 5 Southampton 76 +24 44 6 Wrexham 70 +4 45 7 Hull City 70 +3 45 8 Derby County 69 +9 45

Wrexham moved up into sixth place after their midweek win over Oxford United, capitalizing on another Hull City slip-up. The Tigers were subsequently beaten at Charlton Athletic before the Red Dragons’ trip to the home of the champions on Sunday.

The defeat in Coventry means Wrexham remain level on 70 points with Hull heading into the final round of fixtures. Crucially, the Red Dragons boast a slender goal difference advantage, but Hull’s deficit on that front is just one.

Moreover, Derby aren’t out of the race just yet thanks to Sunday’s result. The Rams are just one point worse off in eighth after recovering from their midweek defeat to Norwich City by notching a dramatic late victory at Queens Park Rangers.

Hull, Wrexham and Derby’s Remaining Championship Fixtures Compared

Wrexham’s playoff fate is in their hands. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham (6th, 70 points) Hull City (7th, 70 points) Derby (8th, 69 points) Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough (May 2) Hull vs. Norwich (May 2) Derby vs. Sheffield Utd (May 2)

After succumbing to the champions on the penultimate weekend of the season, Wrexham face a Middlesbrough team still harboring hopes of finishing second and earning automatic promotion. However, that dream will be dashed if Ipswich Town win their game in hand against Southampton on Tuesday.

The Red Dragons will hope the Tractor Boys take care of business at St. Mary’s, so Boro’s need to win next week is lessened.

Wrexham’s final day opponents have stuttered their way to the finish line, suffering in the absence of star midfielder Hayden Hackney, but they have won back-to-back games.

Still, Wrexham’s final fixture of the season is, without question, the most challenging—even if you’d struggle to back Hull City against anyone at the moment. The Tigers lost to Charlton at the weekend and wrap their campaign up against Norwich on home soil next Saturday. The Canaries are just five points worse off in ninth.

Derby County must’ve thought they were out of the race when they were defeated at Carrow Road in the week, but their late show in west London, combined with Coventry’s win, means the Rams are still in with a shout.

They’ve certainly got the easiest fixture of the bunch, taking on 15th-place Sheffield United.

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