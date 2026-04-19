How Wrexham’s Remaining Fixtures Compare to Playoff Rivals After Stoke Victory

By stopping the rot via a home win over Stoke City, Wrexham supporters can believe in their side’s playoff hopes again.

A slump in form had arrived at just the wrong moment for the Red Dragons, who slipped down to seventh after a three-game winless run. Their maiden stint in the Championship has ultimately been a success, but with a possible Premier League berth teased, it’d be a notable disappointment if the Hollywood-owned Welsh club weren’t to make the post-season.

A 2–0 triumph over Stoke was Wrexham’s first since the international break, and ensured they avenged the Potters’ victory in the reverse fixture. It was a bout of few clear-cut openings, with the visitors failing to register a single shot on target. Strikes from Josh Windass and George Thomason within a couple of first half minutes handed the hosts all three points, impressively keeping Stoke at arm’s length after the restart.

There’s still work for Phil Parkinson’s men to do, but the playoff picture is suddenly rosier after a return to the winners’ column.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 43 Games

Wrexham have fallen to seventh place. | Joe Dent/PUFC/Peterborough United/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry City 86 43 2 Ipswich Town 76 42 3 Millwall 76 44 4 Southampton 75 43 5 Middlesbrough 73 43 6 Hull City 69 43 7 Wrexham 67 43 8 Derby County 66 43

On the weekend when Coventry City confirmed their Premier League return after a 25-year absence, Wrexham remained down in seventh. They’ve notched 67 points through 43 games and are chasing sixth-place Hull City for the final playoff spot.

Southampton’s remarkable run of form means they’re suddenly out of sight, and Middlesbrough are unlikely to be caught with so few games left, despite their recent woes.

Birmingham City dented Wrexham’s playoff hopes by beating them at St. Andrews last weekend, but have since helped the Red Dragons out. The Blues earned a point at Hull City on Saturday, meaning Wrexham’s victory saw them close the gap on the Tigers to two points.

Derby County are also in the mix. The eighth-place side trail the Welsh outfit by one point after edging past Oxford United at the weekend.

Hull, Wrexham and Derby’s Remaining Championship Fixtures

Wrexham have dreams of one day playing in the Premier League. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Hull City (6th, 69 points) Wrexham (7th, 67 points) Derby (8th, 66 points) Leicester vs. Hull (April 21) Oxford Utd vs. Wrexham (April 21) Norwich vs. Derby (April 21) Charlton vs. Hull (April 25) Coventry vs. Wrexham (April 26) QPR vs. Derby (April 25) Hull vs. Norwich (May 2) Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough (May 2) Derby vs. Sheffield Utd (May 2)

Of the three teams fighting for the final playoff spot, Wrexham undoubtedly have the toughest run of games. However, the Red Dragons navigated a tricky challenge against Stoke, restoring confidence for their final three outings.

A trip to the relegation-threatened Oxford United is their simplest task on paper, but could end up a slog because of the hosts’ desperation. Then, Wrexham take on champions-elect Coventry and host Middlesbrough at the Racecourse Ground on the final day—two nightmare fixtures to wrap up the season.

Hull City will back themselves to secure six points from their next two games, as they face 23rd-place Leicester City and 19th-place Charlton Athletic away from home. Their season concludes back at home against Norwich City, who aren’t completely dead in the playoff picture just yet. It’d take a miracle, mind.

Derby also face Norwich before the season draws to a close, with games against mid-table Sheffield United and QPR also on their slate.

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