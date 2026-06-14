How Wrexham Stars Prepared for Historic World Cup Appearances

Wrexham supporters will be watching with interest this summer as two of the club’s players prepare to feature at the World Cup.

For the first time, the Red Dragons will have two active players involved in soccer’s biggest tournament after Scotland called up club captain Dom Hyam and New Zealand selected fellow defender Liberato Cacace. The pair will follow in the footsteps of Dennis Lawrence, the only Wrexham player to have previously appeared at a World Cup, after representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Wrexham were still a National League club when the last World Cup was held in Qatar, making their representation by two players this summer a testament to the club’s remarkable rise. Here’s how Hyam and Cacace fared in their respective warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Dom Hyam

Scotland

Hyam was a surprise inclusion in the Scotland squad for the World Cup. | Rob Casey/SNS Group/Getty Images

Hyam made just his fourth senior international appearance when he featured in Scotland's final warm-up match. The Wrexham defender was introduced from the bench as they defeated Bolivia 4–0 in New Jersey.

The experienced center back had also played the second half of Scotland’s 4–1 friendly victory over World Cup debutants Curaçao. The 30-year-old earned his first cap in 2023 before waiting nearly three years for his second appearance, which came against Côte d’Ivoire in March.

Hyam was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad and is expected to provide defensive cover this summer, having gone unused in Scotland’s opening World Cup fixture against Haiti.

Group Stage Fixtures

Haiti vs. Scotland—Saturday, June 13 (9 p.m. ET)

Scotland vs. Morocco—Friday, June 19 (6 p.m. ET)

Scotland vs. Brazil—Wednesday, June 24 (6 p.m. ET)

Liberato Cacace

New Zealand

Cacace (R) will be a key part of the New Zealand squad at the World Cup. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Cacace is an established international who has made 37 senior appearances for New Zealand. The 25-year-old started both warm-up matches against Haiti and England as the All Whites suffered back-to-back defeats. He played only the first half against Haiti but stepped up his preparations by completing an hour against England.

The former Empoli defender is New Zealand’s first-choice left back and is expected to feature in all three group-stage matches this summer. The All Whites enter the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation in the field and are making just their third World Cup appearance. New Zealand was famously the only unbeaten team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, drawing all three group-stage matches before being eliminated.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play at a World Cup,” Cacace told BBC Sport. “I’ve always wanted to play in one, and now, with everything behind me, I hope I can put on the shirt again and represent my nation on the biggest stage.

“On paper, you would say it’s an easier group, but every game is important. We’re going to take it one match at a time and hopefully surprise some people around the world."

Group Stage Fixtures

Iran vs. New Zealand—Monday, June 15 (9 p.m. ET)

New Zealand vs. Egypt—Sunday, June 21 (9 p.m. ET)

New Zealand vs. Belgium—Friday, June 27 (11 p.m. ET)

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