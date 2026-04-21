How Wrexham’s Remaining Fixtures Compare to Playoff Rivals After Critical Oxford Utd Win

A glorious string of results across Matchday 44 saw Wrexham get back in the playoff places, largely thanks to their 1–0 victory over Oxford United.

The Red Dragons had previously only won one of their last five league fixtures before getting their campaign back on track at the weekend against Stoke City. Off the back of that seismic win, Phil Parkinson’s men returned to action midweek and left Oxford with all three points.

Josh Windass’s goal was the difference between the two sides, and could ultimately be the difference in the race for the Championship playoffs, considering Wrexham’s biggest competitors, Hull City and Derby County, both dropped points on Tuesday evening.

Only two fixtures remain for each of the three teams all battling for the final playoff spot, and unfortunately for Wrexham, they face the toughest road ahead at the most critical point of the season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 44 Games

Time is running out for Wrexham’s playoff push. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry City 89 44 2 Millwall 79 44 3 Ipswich Town 76 42 4 Southampton 76 44 5 Middlesbrough 73 43 6 Wrexham 70 44 7 Hull City 70 44 8 Derby County 66 44

Wrexham moved up into sixth place after their win on Tuesday, moving Hull—who only managed a 2–2 draw with Leicester City—down to seventh. The two teams are level on 70 points through 44 games, but the Red Dragons have a +6 goal difference to the Tigers’ +4.

Derby also stumbled midweek, falling 2–1 to Norwich City. The Rams are now four points off sixth place with only two matches remaining, which means their odds of overtaking both Wrexham and Hull are slim at best.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have a game in hand and likely remain out of reach despite currently only sitting three points ahead of Wrexham.

Hull, Wrexham and Derby’s Remaining Championship Fixtures

Wrexham’s playoff dreams are not dead yet. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Hull City (6th, 69 points) Wrexham (7th, 67 points) Derby (8th, 66 points) Charlton vs. Hull (April 25) Coventry vs. Wrexham (April 26) QPR vs. Derby (April 25) Hull vs. Norwich (May 2) Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough (May 2) Derby vs. Sheffield Utd (May 2)

Wrexham have two treacherous matches to close out the season. First they must travel to Coventry to take on Frank Lampard’s already-promoted side before they return home to face off with playoff contenders Middlesbrough.

The Red Dragons will hope to draw some confidence from their October triumph over Coventry, but they have a mountain to climb if they want to once again secure three points against the Sky Blues, who have only lost one of their last 14 matches.

Middlesbrough is an easier hurdle, but not by much. The good news for Parkinson’s men, though, is that their final opponents have dropped points in their last seven matches and no longer look as dangerous as they did for a majority of the season.

Hull City, meanwhile, have what should be a routine match against 20th-place Charlton before they conclude the season at home against Norwich. The Canaries are more than capable of giving Sergej Jakirović’s men some trouble—just ask Derby County.

The Rams are essentially out of the playoff race after Norwich got the better of them on Tuesday, but they still will want to finish the season out strong to keep the pressure on Hull and Wrexham. Derby will like their odds of getting past QPR and Sheffield United, two teams they already beat earlier in the season, but even two wins might not be enough.

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