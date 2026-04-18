Wrexham Make 162-Year History With Seismic Stoke City Win

Wrexham made history when they defeated Stoke City 2–0 in the EFL Championship on Saturday, mathematically guaranteeing their highest league finish of all time.

Josh Windass converted twice in the first half to keep the Red Dragons seventh in the table and close the gap on Hull City to just two points in their race for a playoff position.

Phil Parkinson’s side have three matches left of the Championship season but now have renewed hope of securing a top-six finish, which would be enough for a place in the end-of-season playoffs and a potential route into the Premier League next season.

Wrexham are eager to stress that the current season has been a unanimous success, no matter what happens next, and that was confirmed with their latest victory. The three points earned against Stoke City mean Wrexham have already secured the highest-ever league finish in the 162-year history of the club.

Wrexham Secure Highest-Ever Finish

Today’s victory means that we have secured our highest-ever league finish.



Three big games to go 💪



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/vfKfEiUNuX — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 18, 2026

Wrexham closed the gap on Hull City in their bid for the playoff positions in the EFL Championship.

Parkinson’s side sit seventh in the table, two points behind the Tigers with just three matches left of the regular season. Derby County are a point behind Wrexham in the league and are just three points from a playoff position.

The Red Dragons want to finish the season as high as possible and will give it their all in the final three matches, though there is already plenty of reason to celebrate what has been a hugely successful season.

With their latest win, Wrexham have guaranteed they will finish the 2025–26 season with the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history. No matter what happens across the next three matches, the Red Dragons will finish in the top half of the Championship.

Wrexham’s Greatest Ever Seasons

Rank / Season League Finish Finish in English Pyramid 1. 2025–26 Minimum 11th in Championship Minimum 31st 2. 1978–79 15th in Second Division 37th T-3. 1979–80 16th in Second Division 38th T-3. 1980–81 16th in Second Division 38th 5. 1981–82 21st in Second Division 43rd

Wrexham’s previous high came when they finished 15th in the old Second Division (now EFL Championship) in the 1978–79 season. It is important to note that the finish was during an era when there were 22 clubs in the old First Division (now Premier League), so they actually finished 37th in the English soccer pyramid. This season, the lowest they can finish is 31st among across the top two division.

The highest-ever league finish is the latest step in the Welsh club’s remarkable rise since Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds purchased the club in February 2021.

For context, the day the takeover was completed, Wrexham defeated Altrincham FC 2–1 to climb to seventh position in the National League and 99th in the English pyramid.



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