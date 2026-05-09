Liverpool must wait to secure their place in next season’s Champions League after they squandered an early lead to draw 1–1 with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds knew just four points were required to secure Champions League qualification before a ball was kicked on Merseyside, and they made the perfect start when Ryan Gravenberch fired home a stunning effort from the edge of the box in the sixth minute. However, a passive period later in the half was punished, with Enzo Fernández’s wide free kick inexplicably curling its way beyond Liverpool’s defense and in off the post.

Cole Palmer’s offside goal almost immediately after the restart served as a major warning sign for the hosts, who were themselves the victim of an offside call when a header from Curtis Jones was ruled out. Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk both struck the woodwork as the Reds searched for a winner, but they ultimately came up short in their hunt for three valuable points.

The stalemate inches Liverpool toward a top-five finish that would secure Champions League football next season—they are fourth and seven points ahead of sixth-placed Bournemouth. However, it’s another chance wasted in the end for last term’s Premier League champions.

The Problem That Won't Go Away

Cody Gakpo led an unconvincing Liverpool forward line. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Injury issues have plagued Liverpool across the campaign and those problems have re-emerged in recent weeks. Four of Liverpool’s nine substitutes for Chelsea’s visit were teenagers, and eight first-teamers were missing from the squad entirely. Notably, the forward line had been decimated.

Alexander Isak returned to the bench after missing last weekend’s Manchester United defeat, but Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitiké and Florian Wirtz were all sidelined against Chelsea. Even when scoring goals in recent weeks—the Reds have managed nine strikes in their last four league games—Arne Slot’s men have struggled to sparkle in the final third. Just 5.06 expected goals during the aforementioned period speaks volumes, Liverpool outperforming their xG in each match.

A forward triumvirate of Jeremie Frimpong, Cody Gakpo and ex-Chelsea academy product Rio Ngumoha was hardly inspiring for the Anfield faithful on Saturday, and their fears were justified throughout another underwhelming attacking display. Bar Ngumoha, who brought some much-needed energy, Liverpool struggled to manufacture promising moments.

Sure, Liverpool’s apathetic midfield and porous defensive line deserve significant scrutiny, but an injury-ravaged offense was unable to ease the burden. Gravenberch’s effort was the only Liverpool shot on target of the first half, an expected goals tally of 0.31 by the break underscoring their creativity problems. There were just four touches in the Chelsea box, too, a quarter of the total racked up by the visitors.

While Liverpool’s intensity levels improved as the second half wore on, there were still very few moments of quality in the final third. Set pieces and long-range efforts provided their best opportunities, the final product so often lacking when in and around the penalty area.

With absentees up front, Liverpool’s lack of attacking depth and quality was swiftly exposed. Solutions must be sourced in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Ngumoha was bright against his former club. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—6.8: Made a few important stops on his return to the team, but questionable kicking remains a recurring issue.

RB: Curtis Jones—6.9: After several strong displays at right back, Jones looked a midfielder here. The 25-year-old’s lack of defensive nous was evident as he consistently failed to track Marc Cucurella’s runs.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—6.7: Some truly dreadful positioning offered Chelsea encouragement, Konaté once again failing to convince under pressure. Zero communication with Jones as Chelsea dominated down Liverpool’s right.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.2: Making his 40th consecutive start for Liverpool across all competitions, it was another iffy performance from Van Dijk when the defense came under fire.

LB: Milos Kerkez—6.8: Typically zealous with regular forays up the left wing, while Chelsea’s best attacking moments came on the opposite flank.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—8.1: Emphatically fired home the opener with a pinpoint finish from range and showcased some neat touches despite Liverpool being too open in midfield.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.1: Bypassed far too easily in the engine room as another sub-par display left Liverpool susceptible to swift attacking sequences in central areas.

RW: Jeremie Frimpong—5.9: Offered zero threat in the final third, attacks frequently dying at his feet. Endured similar struggles when performing his defensive duties.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—7.1: A flat first-half display was countered by greater energy and end product after the break. Stung Filip Jörgensen’s palms and thrashed the post with two of his side’s best chances.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—7.6: Easily Liverpool’s sharpest forward, showing no fear in battles with Malo Gusto. Assisted Gravenberch’s effort and was often the sole source of attacking inspiration.

ST: Cody Gakpo—6.5: Simply not a center forward. Starved of service and was unnecessarily offside when teeing up Jones’s offside goal. Gakpo desperately needs the season to end.

SUB: Alexander Isak (67’ for Ngumoha)—6.2: Very rarely involved after arriving on to the pitch.

SUB: Joe Gomez (77’ for Konaté)—6.0

SUB: Federico Chiesa (77’ for Gakpo)—5.8

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Andy Robertson, Mor Talla Ndiaye, Trey Nyoni, Will Wright, Kieran Morrison.

What the Ratings Tell Us

A poor defensive display from Liverpool. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool were all at sea defensively against a Chelsea side stacked with individual quality. Ibrahima Konaté and Van Dijk were seldom comfortable as a defensive partnership—not for the first time this term—and a lack of familiarity at right back saw Jones repeatedly exposed by Chelsea runs in behind. A big summer lies ahead in the transfer market, the Reds desperately needing to remedy an underperforming backline.

and were seldom comfortable as a defensive partnership—not for the first time this term—and a lack of familiarity at right back saw repeatedly exposed by Chelsea runs in behind. A big summer lies ahead in the transfer market, the Reds desperately needing to remedy an underperforming backline. A nightmare season continues for Gakpo , who was anonymous when tasked with leading a weakened forward unit. While the Dutchman can berate a lack of service, he offered absolutely nothing in the final third to excite the Anfield crowd. He managed just 12 touches throughout his 77 minutes on the field.

, who was anonymous when tasked with leading a weakened forward unit. While the Dutchman can berate a lack of service, he offered absolutely nothing in the final third to excite the Anfield crowd. He managed just 12 touches throughout his 77 minutes on the field. Ngumoha was one of few to leave Anfield with credit in the bank following a lively display against his former employers. The teenager grabbed an assist, completed four dribbles and won six of his ground duels, finishing up as his side’s most impressive offensive threat. The fact that his substitution drew boos from home supporters—and the away fans of his old side—says it all.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Frustrating Draw

A low-quality affair saw Liverpool rack up an xG total of just 0.51 at Anfield. The Reds were very disappointing in the final third without some key personnel.

at Anfield. The Reds were very disappointing in the final third without some key personnel. Gravenberch’s stellar strike was his sixth goal of the season across all competitions , the midfielder’s best goalscoring return in the top flight across his career.

, the midfielder’s best goalscoring return in the top flight across his career. Fernández’s free kick was the 18th goal Liverpool have conceded from a set piece this season, more than any other side in the division and their most in a Premier League season.

Statistic Liverpool Chelsea Possession 48% 52% Expected Goals (xG) 0.51 0.47 Total Shots 8 6 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances 1 1 Passing Accuracy 84% 86% Fouls Committed 17 17 Corners 5 2

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