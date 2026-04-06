‘Impossible’—Barcelona Handed Blow in Pursuit of $115 Million Striker Target

Atlético Madrid have reportedly made it clear to Barcelona that they will not negotiate over the sale of striker Julián Alvarez, ruling out a potential swap deal for the Argentina international.

Valued at around $115 million (€100 million), Alvarez is towards the top of Barcelona’s summer shortlist but is also among the most expensive options. It was claimed earlier this month that the Blaugrana cannot afford to come anywhere close to that figure and would rather offer at least one player in exchange.

According to SPORT, that offer is of no interest to Atlético, who are growing increasingly frustrated by the ongoing narrative surrounding Alvarez.

Atlético would rather keep their star striker and have made it clear that he will only be allowed to leave on their terms, meaning a bid of €100 million would be needed to get a deal over the line.

Those inside Camp Nou are said to believe a move for Alvarez is “impossible” without a player swap, potentially ending their pursuit of the striker before it has even started.

Alternative Striker Targets for Barcelona

Barcelona may need an alternative to Julián Alvarez. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Whether Robert Lewandowski chooses to depart or signs a new short-term contract, Barcelona officials believe a new superstar striker is among their top priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

If Alvarez is off the table, Barcelona will have to turn to the other names on their radar. Among those is Omar Marmoush of Manchester City.

Marmoush has, like Alvarez before him, struggled with life as Erling Haaland’s backup at the Etihad Stadium. He has started just seven times in the Premier League this season and could be lured away with the promise of more minutes, although he is unlikely to come cheap.

Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy is believed to be of interest to manager Hansi Flick. The 30-year-old may not be a long-term option but would arrive in elite form, having bagged 77 goals in 128 Bundesliga games to date. BILD note Guirassy wants to leave Dortmund this summer and has a release clause of around $40 million (€35 million) available only to a handful of elite clubs.

Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong and Hoffenheim’s Fisnik Asllani are younger options thought to have caught the eye, while Dušan Vlahović could be available on a free transfer as he enters the final few months of his contract with Juventus.

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