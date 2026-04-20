Injury Crisis Threatens Liverpool’s Bid to Seal Champions League Qualification

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had to go to hospital for treatment on a knee injury suffered during Sunday’s derby victory over Everton.

Already without starting stopper Alisson because of a hamstring injury, Liverpool watched Mamardashvili leave the field on a stretcher in the immediate aftermath of Everton’s equalizer, taking a nasty blow to the knee as Beto slid in to score.

Slot had to turn to 29-year-old Freddie Woodman for the remainder of the 2–1 win, handing the summer signing his first 32 minutes of Premier League action since the start of the 2021–22 season.

“Is there anything that surprises you when it comes to injuries with us this season?” Slot said. “Maybe I already envisaged it because I had two goalkeepers on the bench today, which I normally don’t have but, of course, it has everything to do with the availability of all the other positions.

“Giorgi had to go to hospital with a big wound, so let’s see how he will be. Freddie deserves a lot of credit—coming in just after conceding at 1–1 and their fans were ready for it but he did his job really well.”

When Will Mamardashvili Return From Injury?

Giorgi Mamardashvili took a boot to the knee. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The sight of Mamardashvili leaving on a stretcher was a worrying one for Liverpool fans who, just days earlier, had seen striker Hugo Ekitiké make the same exit with an Achilles injury that has already ended his 2026. Fortunately, there are no signs to suggest Mamardashvili suffered anything remotely similar.

A nasty boot to the knee required treatment in hospital and it is not yet clear whether the Georgia international will need much more time on the sidelines.

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday, welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield in a game that stands to have a huge impact on both teams’ aspirations. Slot’s side are hoping to build on their push for a Champions League spot, while Palace need three points to keep their slim hopes of a Conference League finish alive.

As it stands, Woodman is the only senior goalkeeper available to Liverpool. Slot joked he may soon have to take a look deep into the Reds’ youth setup for numbers if the injury bug continues to tear through his squad.

“[Woodman] has worked so hard to have this moment,” Slot concluded. “Usually, third goalkeepers don’t play a lot, but in a season like ours, I think if you are playing in the Under-8s at Liverpool, you should be ready for making your debut because it is unbelievable what is happening to us.”

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC