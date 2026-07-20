Injury Curse Strikes Man Utd Star Again—With 609 Days Already Missed in Four Years

Manchester United face a nervous wait to find out the extent of the injury suffered by Lisandro Martínez in the 2026 World Cup final.

Martínez was withdrawn shortly before halftime at MetLife Stadium, after appearing to hurt himself during a foul on Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal moments earlier. There was no waiting a little longer until the break for medics to assess the defender, with Nicolás Otamendi straight on.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet clear. Gesturing towards his thigh in the moment suggests it could be some sort of muscle complaint. There is at least some optimism that major damage has been avoided, because Martínez returned from the extended halftime to sit on the bench, not visibly limping or with additional help. He also fully partook in the postgame medal ceremony.

Lisandro Martínez Injury Concerning for Man Utd

The news of any potential problem comes as a blow for Manchester United. When fit, Martínez is among the best ball-playing center backs there is and is respected enough at Old Trafford to have been awarded the captain’s armband during Bruno Fernandes’s brief injury absence last season.

Unfortunately, staying healthy has proven to be difficult since arriving from Ajax in 2022. Martínez was injured for nine months from February to November in 2025 because of an ACL injury. He later missed a few weeks because of a calf injury and, over the last four seasons, Transfermarkt estimates 108 matches missed for club and country, and 609 days total days injured.

Martínez will now have a three-week break before reporting for club duty next month. His return to Manchester United’s Carrington base after the period of mandatory rest should coincide with the final stages of the team’s summer program from August 10. Later that week, the Red Devils are due to face Leeds United in Dublin, Ireland and AC Milan in Wrocław, Poland.

A possible injury aside, Martínez’s involvement in either game might be doubtful given he will only just have resumed training at that point. It remains to be seen whether, even if not in contention to play at that point, he would still travel or train individually back in Manchester. Benjamin Šeško was not part of the squad for Saturday’s defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki, Finland for that reason.

Ayden Heaven Ready to Step Up

Ayden Heaven stood in last season. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Martínez starts in Manchester United’s strongest XI, probably alongside a resurgent Harry Maguire with even more motivation to prove the doubters wrong after his own surprise World Cup snub.

With Matthijs de Ligt still recovering from back surgery in May to heal a long-term problem, United’s immediate options to partner Maguire are Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven.

Heaven, like Martínez, is left footed and therefore the more natural replacement to provide better balance to the defense. The 19-year-old initially rose to prominence under previous United manager Ruben Amorim in a back three. Michael Carrick reverting to a more conventional two-center back system, at the same time as Martínez hitting full stride post-ACL, limited the opportunities, but Heaven ended up plugging gaps during a Martínez suspension in late April/early May and impressed.

Heaven was always going to have an opportunity to solidify a partnership with Maguire over the course of preseason because of Martínez’s World Cup involvement. But throw an injury to the Argentine into the mix and it has the potential to be more than just for the summer.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC