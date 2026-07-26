Inter Miami Provide German Berterame Update After Scary Head Injury

Inter Miami confirmed Germán Berterame has been discharged from the hospital after the striker suffered a horror head collision on Saturday night.

The club released a statement on Sunday, revealing Berterame is “doing well” after sustaining injuries to his left shoulder and nose. The Mexico international spent the night under observation at Montreal General Hospital and then was discharged the following day.

Berterame collided in the air with CF Montréal defender Efraín Morales in the 70th minute of the Herons’ 1–0 win at Stade Saputo. The 27-year-old took a blow to the back of the head and then landed hard on the pitch, seemingly losing consciousness.

Players from both teams urgently called for medical attention and Berterame was eventually taken away in an ambulance. The scary collision cast a dark cloud on the remaining minutes of the match, but manager Guillermo Hoyos had good news to share in his postgame press conference.

“He’s recovering right now, he’s fine, conscious,” Hoyos said. “His family is aware of everything. They’re calm. The most important thing is that he’s O.K., and right now he is O.K.

“We were alarmed at first because the blow was very strong. On the play, it’s obvious there was an elbow, which is why a penalty was awarded, he fell like dead weight.

“I think he might have already been unconscious given the severity of the impact. He took that elbow and hit the ground hard. It was a moment of great desperation and deep sadness, because it went beyond football, and all that. It’s about human life, that’s what matters most. So, we just hope everything turns out well.”

Luis Suárez Pays Tribute to Berterame

A goal for @InterMiamiCF, a goal for Germán Berterame. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/c23xvNV91K — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2026

Inter Miami were awarded a penalty for Morales’s challenge and Luis Suárez converted from the spot to collect all three points for his side. The Uruguayan celebrated with his teammates and then held up Berterame’s shirt to honor the injured striker.

Suárez has now scored six goals in his last three appearances for the Herons, a strong return to form after a trying 2025 saw him relegated to the bench. The forward found the back of the net 17 times in 50 appearances last season, whereas he already has eight to his name in just 14 games in 2026.

Hoyos needs the 39-year-old to keep up his scoring ways now more than ever. With Berterame sidelined and Lionel Messi enjoying a well-deserved rest after the 2026 World Cup, Suárez is the leading man for Inter Miami’s attack.

The former Barcelona superstar should have little trouble getting on the scoresheet against Columbus Crew next time out, considering the 11th-place side has kept just two clean sheets in its last 14 league matches.

Berterame’s Injury Comes at a Cruel Time

Germán Berterame was finally excelling at Inter Miami after a slow start. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Berterame faced plenty of criticism in his early days at Inter Miami. The striker came to south Florida with the highest of expectations after being signed as a Designated Player for the defending MLS Cup winners.

Except Berterame struggled to find his footing in a new league with a new team. The Monterrey standout did not register a single goal contribution in his first seven appearances, earning widespread criticism.

Following the March international break, Berterame finally got going. He registered a goal contribution in his next five matches, before scoring four goals in three appearances right before the league went on hiatus for the 2026 World Cup.

The striker picked up where he left off upon returning to action, tallying an assist in the team’s 3–2 win over the Chicago Fire. Heading into Saturday’s bout with Montréal, Berterame had seven goals and four assists to his name.

Now, the Mexican forward is in the hospital after a freak accident. Berterame’s new focus is on recovering so he can return to the pitch and continue helping Inter Miami climb the Eastern Conference standings and fight for the Leagues Cup.

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