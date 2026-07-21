When Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami Next After World Cup Heartbreak?

Inter Miami are gearing up for their first MLS fixtures in nearly two months, but the Herons will reportedly have to get by without captain Lionel Messi and his fellow countryman Rodrigo De Paul.

The two Argentina internationals helped La Albiceleste reach the 2026 World Cup final, but had to settle for runners-up medals after suffering a dismal 1–0 defeat to Spain. Messi played 120 minutes at MetLife Stadium, while De Paul was replaced in the 70th minute.

With the World Cup now in the rearview, the 2026 MLS season is free to resume across the United States and Canada. Inter Miami return to action against Chicago Fire just three days after Messi and De Paul competed against La Roja.

ESPN report the two superstars will not play against Chicago Fire on Wednesday or CF Montréal on Sunday. It’s no surprise given the minutes both players logged on the world stage, but the Herons will miss both tremendously. Messi, in particular, scored eight goals this summer and picked up the Silver Ball and Silver Boot at age 39.

Inter Miami will want Messi and De Paul back in pink shirts as soon as possible, but they might have to survive more than just two games without the two starters.

The Inter Miami Matches Messi, De Paul Could Miss

Lionel Messi could miss at least five games for Inter Miami. | Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to missing Inter Miami’s two upcoming matches, Messi and De Paul could be unavailable until mid August. FIFPRO, the players’ union, and FIFA previously came to an agreement that players should have a 21-day rest period at the end of each season for proper recovery.

Messi and De Paul are therefore allotted three weeks off following the World Cup before they must return to domestic duties with Inter Miami. The players nor the club have confirmed whether the two Argentines will take the full rest period, but if they did, they would miss the following matches:

Date Opponent Competition July 22 Chicago Fire MLS July 25 CF Montréal MLS Aug. 1 Columbus Crew MLS Aug. 5 Atlético de San Luis Leagues Cup Aug. 8 Monterrey Leagues Cup

Not only would Inter Miami be without two of their most important players for three MLS matches, but they would also miss Messi and De Paul for the start of this summer’s Leagues Cup.

Should the two players be gone for the full three weeks, they would not return until the Herons take on Club León on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Will Messi, De Paul Feature in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game?

Rodrigo De Paul (left) and Lionel Messi were chosen to represent MLS in this year’s All-Star game. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

MLS has yet to confirm Messi and De Paul’s statuses for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, but ESPN report the two Inter Miami stars will miss the game. Unlike last year when Messi and Jordi Alba skipped the match, there would be no repercussions from the league since this year’s battle with the Liga MX All-Stars falls within the 21-day period.

It would be the third year in a row Messi has failed to feature in the MLS All-Star Game. The Argentine was named to the roster after bagging 12 goals in his first 14 league appearances this season. In fact, before MLS went on hiatus, Messi recorded at least two goal contributions in five straight matches.

The Barcelona legend is a large reason why the Herons currently sit second in the Eastern Conference standings after a poor start to the season. De Paul was also enjoying a nice run of form, recording two goals and as many assists in his last four appearances.

Both Inter Miami and the MLS All-Stars will have to get by without the two big names, though, as Messi and De Paul physically and mentally recover from a disappointing end to an action-packed summer.

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC